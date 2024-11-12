Kevin Diks Set to Debut for Indonesia in World Cup Qualifier Against Japan

Basudiwa Supraja
November 12, 2024 | 12:01 pm
A screen displays details about Indonesia national football player Kevin Diks during a Plenary Session of the Indonesian Parliament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. During the session, the Parliament approved the granting of Indonesian citizenship to three national football players, including Kevin Diks, Noa Leatomu, and Estella Loupatty. (ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto)
A screen displays details about Indonesia national football player Kevin Diks during a Plenary Session of the Indonesian Parliament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. During the session, the Parliament approved the granting of Indonesian citizenship to three national football players, including Kevin Diks, Noa Leatomu, and Estella Loupatty. (ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. The Indonesia national football team will continue their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Asian zone with a match against Japan on Friday, at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) in Jakarta.

Ahead of the match, the Indonesian team welcomes a new addition to their roster: Kevin Diks. The FC Copenhagen defender has been confirmed to play in the upcoming game against Japan alongside the Garuda squad.

“Kevin Diks has been confirmed to play for the Indonesia national team when the Garuda squad hosts Japan on Nov. 15,” said Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir on Monday.

Shin Tae-yong is expected to strengthen the backline by implementing a 5-4-1 formation against Japan, given that the Blue Samurais are a formidable team. Japan currently leads the group with 10 points from three wins and one draw, remaining undefeated in four matches.

Coach Shin is likely to rely on Maarten Paes as the team’s key goalkeeper. In defense, he can count on Sandy Walsh, Jay Idzes, Kevin Diks, Rizky Ridho, and Calvin Verdonk.

In midfield, Thom Haye is expected to start again, with Marselino Ferdinan providing support. On the right wing, Witan Sulaeman will strengthen the attack, while Ragnar Oratmangoen will play on the opposite wing. Rafael Struick is set to lead the line as the team’s primary striker.

Predicted Line-up: Indonesia vs Japan
Indonesia (5-4-1): Maarten Paes (GK); Sandy Walsh, Jay Idzes, Kevin Diks, Rizky Ridho, Calvin Verdonk; Witan Sulaeman, Thom Haye, Marselino Ferdinan, Ragnar Oratmangoen; Rafael Struick.

Coach: Shin Tae-yong

#Sports
