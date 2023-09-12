Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia in Rare Foreign Trip

Associated Press
September 12, 2023 | 11:48 am
SHARE
This Sept. 10, 2023 photo provided by the North Korean government shows that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train in Pyongyang, North Korea, as he leaves for Russia. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
This Sept. 10, 2023 photo provided by the North Korean government shows that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train in Pyongyang, North Korea, as he leaves for Russia. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for an expected meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, joined by top military officials in charge of nuclear-capable weapons and munitions factories.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim boarded his personal train Sunday afternoon, accompanied by unspecified members of the country’s ruling party, government and military.

South Korea's military assessed the train crossed into Russia sometime early Tuesday, Jeon Ha Gyu, spokesperson of South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said in a briefing without elaborating on how the military obtained the information.

Officials identified in North Korean state media photos may hint at what Kim might seek from Putin and what he would be willing to give.

Advertisement

Kim Jong Un is apparently bringing Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who accompanied the leader on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, said South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

Also identified in photos were Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and Navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines. Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it’s not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies.

Kim may also seek badly needed energy and food aid, analysts say.

Kim’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials, Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

Kim and Putin may meet in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Putin arrived Monday to attend an international forum that runs through Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. Putin’s first meeting with Kim was held in 2019 in the city, which is about 425 miles (680 kilometers) north of Pyongyang.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin and Kim will meet after the Vladivostok forum, but the reports didn't specify when or where.

Peskov said the meeting would include a lunch in Kim’s honor.

Deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said that Russia will inform South Korea about the meeting's outcome upon request: “The South Koreans have an embassy in Moscow. If they want, we can provide them with the information we have.”

Kim Jong Un is making his first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic, during which North Korea imposed tight border controls for more than three years.
 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Ferdy Sambo Transferred to Cibinong Prison
News 45 minutes ago

Ferdy Sambo Transferred to Cibinong Prison

 Ferdy's wife, Putri Candrawathi, was transferred from Pondok Bambu Women’s Prison in Jakarta to Tangerang Women’s Prison in Banten.
KPU Says No Violations Committed as Ganjar Appears in Televised Muslim Prayer Call
News 3 hours ago

KPU Says No Violations Committed as Ganjar Appears in Televised Muslim Prayer Call

 The video accompanies the Muslim call to prayer, known as the Adhan, which is commonly broadcast by television networks at dawn and sundown.
Pertamina Promotes Renewable Energy Use in 58 Villages
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pertamina Promotes Renewable Energy Use in 58 Villages

 As many as 58 villages across Indonesia are now running on renewable power generation.
Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia in Rare Foreign Trip
News 5 hours ago

Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia in Rare Foreign Trip

 North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine.
Pertamina Adopts Carbon Capture Storage Technology
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Pertamina Adopts Carbon Capture Storage Technology

 Pertamina adopts CCS/CCUS technologies in a bid to help the government reach net-zero emissioj by 2060.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Gov't to Allow Other Countries Bury Its Carbon in Indonesia 
1
Gov't to Allow Other Countries Bury Its Carbon in Indonesia 
2
Prabowo Considers Ridwan Kamil as Potential Running Mate
3
Indonesia Hints at Major Petrochemical Investor
4
Indonesia Seeks Support from France, Netherlands for OECD Membership
5
Five Detained in Jakarta for Production and Distribution of Pornographic Videos
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED