KNDS France to Transfer CAESAR Howitzer Production to Indonesia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 12, 2025 | 5:35 am
A replica of the CAESAR 6x6 artillery system as seen at the 2024 Indo Defence Expo & Forum in Jakarta on June 11, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Jakarta. Defense firm KNDS France struck Wednesday a deal that could pave the way for its so-called CAESAR self-propelled howitzers produced in one of its biggest operators Indonesia.

KNDS France was among the hundreds of foreign weapons manufacturers taking place at the four-day 2024 Indo Defence Expo & Forum in Jakarta. On the event’s first day, the French firm inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state-run arms producer Pindad for future cooperation on artillery and large-caliber ammunition -- all with a local production transfer. Shortly after the signing ceremony, KNDS France’s chief executive officer, Nicolas Chamussy, disclosed more details about this deal.

“This MoU is a follow-up of the long-standing relationship that we had between KNDS and Pindad, and more generally speaking, between France and Indonesia. Indonesia is the third-largest operator of the CAESAR in the world, and also the first in Asia,” Chamussy told reporters at the exhibition.

“What we are working on [as part of the MoU] is to transfer technology, manufacturing, and production over time from France to Indonesia.”

Advertisement

The businessman said that transferring the CAESAR production to Indonesian soil would take place in stages.

“We will co-produce bits and pieces, parts, and they will be integrated in Indonesia. We will expand the capability stepwise,” he said.

KNDS France and Pindad ink a MoU on artillery and large-caliber ammunition at the 2024 Indo Defence Forum & Expo in Jakarta on June 11, 2025. Signing the MoU were chief executive officer Nicolas Chamussy and Pindad\'s director of technology and development Prima Kharisma. (Photo Courtesy of KNDS France)

Chasmussy claimed that KNDS France had supplied the Indonesian military with 56 CAESAR units. When asked to elaborate the CAESAR specifications, Chasmussy said that this artillery system could drive up to 100 kilometers per hour.

“So one second of this system, and then you drive it at a relatively high speed... and stop. Within two minutes, you can fire six rounds and leave your position. The idea of using it is to stop, shoot, and leave.”

The agreement marked another progress in Indonesia-France’s relations, especially as this was only two weeks since French President Emmanuel Macron came to Jakarta. Defense deals are quite pivotal to the bilateral ties between these two G20 economies, as Indonesia had purchased French military equipment, including 42 Rafale fighter jets. Both countries also inked a letter of intent for a strategic defense cooperation, something that Macron said at the time could “open up a new perspective for new orders of Rafale, Scorpène [submarines], and light frigates.”

Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan

#Defense #Bilateral
KNDS France to Transfer CAESAR Howitzer Production to Indonesia
KNDS France to Transfer CAESAR Howitzer Production to Indonesia

