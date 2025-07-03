KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait

Hozaini
July 4, 2025 | 12:47 pm
SHARE
The Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry was pictured before sinking in the Bali Strait on Wednesday night, July 2, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Rizky Hidayatullah)
The Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry was pictured before sinking in the Bali Strait on Wednesday night, July 2, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Rizky Hidayatullah)

Jakarta. The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has announced that it will soon conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the maritime accident involving the Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry, which sank in the Bali Strait just 25 minutes after departing from Ketapang Port, Banyuwangi, East Java, on Wednesday.

KNKT Chairman Soejanto Tjahjono said the investigation process had begun on Friday. One of the initial steps taken was to collect various video recordings circulating on social media that captured the moments when the ship was sinking.

"We have started collecting videos from social media showing the ship sinking," said Soejanto at a press conference held at Ketapang Port, Banyuwangi.

The agency will trace the history and issuance process of the sailing permit to determine whether all seaworthiness requirements were met.

Advertisement

Another crucial aspect of the investigation will focus on the weather conditions at the time of sailing, as well as the preparedness of the crew in handling emergency situations.

In addition, the committee will evaluate the number and condition of the safety equipment available on board, such as the number of lifeboats, life jackets, and other emergency gear meant to keep passengers safe until help arrives.

"We will also check how many functional safety devices were on the ship," he added.

According to the manifest, the ship was carrying a total of 65 people, consisting of 53 passengers and 12 crew members. As of the latest report, 35 victims have been found, with 29 survivors and six fatalities. The remaining passengers are still being searched for by a joint rescue team comprising Basarnas, the Indonesian Navy, and volunteers.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait
News 3 hours ago

KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait

 The committee seeks to collect various video recordings circulating on social media that captured the ferry's last moment.
Death Toll in Ferry Sinking in Bali Strait Rises to Five
News 18 hours ago

Death Toll in Ferry Sinking in Bali Strait Rises to Five

 The number of fatalities from the sinking of the passenger motor vessel Tunu Pratama Jaya in the waters of the Bali Strait continues to rise
Passenger Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait, Leaving 38 Missing and Four Dead
News Jul 3, 2025 | 9:54 am

Passenger Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait, Leaving 38 Missing and Four Dead

 A passenger ferry sank in the Bali Strait, leaving 38 missing and four dead as Indonesian rescue teams battle rough seas to find survivors.

The Latest

KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait
News 3 hours ago

KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait

 The committee seeks to collect various video recordings circulating on social media that captured the ferry's last moment.
Jakarta Taxes Your Workout -- Unless You Play Golf
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Jakarta Taxes Your Workout -- Unless You Play Golf

 Among the newly taxed activities is padel, a fast-rising racket sport that blends elements of tennis and squash.
Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit

 Asked if he was referring to the United States as Indonesia inched closer to the July 9 tariff talks deadline, the minister did not respond.
The House Gives Final Approval to Trump's Big Tax Bill in a Milestone for His Second-Term Agenda
News 6 hours ago

The House Gives Final Approval to Trump's Big Tax Bill in a Milestone for His Second-Term Agenda

 Donald Trump complained that Democrats voted against the bill because “they hate Trump -- but I hate them too.”
Bulog Chief Novi Helmy Abruptly Replaced 
News 16 hours ago

Bulog Chief Novi Helmy Abruptly Replaced 

 Prihasto will serve as acting president director until a definitive appointment is made through a subsequent decree.
News Index

Most Popular

Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
1
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
2
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
3
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
4
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
5
Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED