KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait

Jakarta. The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has announced that it will soon conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the maritime accident involving the Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry, which sank in the Bali Strait just 25 minutes after departing from Ketapang Port, Banyuwangi, East Java, on Wednesday.

KNKT Chairman Soejanto Tjahjono said the investigation process had begun on Friday. One of the initial steps taken was to collect various video recordings circulating on social media that captured the moments when the ship was sinking.

"We have started collecting videos from social media showing the ship sinking," said Soejanto at a press conference held at Ketapang Port, Banyuwangi.

The agency will trace the history and issuance process of the sailing permit to determine whether all seaworthiness requirements were met.

Another crucial aspect of the investigation will focus on the weather conditions at the time of sailing, as well as the preparedness of the crew in handling emergency situations.

In addition, the committee will evaluate the number and condition of the safety equipment available on board, such as the number of lifeboats, life jackets, and other emergency gear meant to keep passengers safe until help arrives.

"We will also check how many functional safety devices were on the ship," he added.

According to the manifest, the ship was carrying a total of 65 people, consisting of 53 passengers and 12 crew members. As of the latest report, 35 victims have been found, with 29 survivors and six fatalities. The remaining passengers are still being searched for by a joint rescue team comprising Basarnas, the Indonesian Navy, and volunteers.

