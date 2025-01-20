Kompas Poll: Prabowo and Gibran Leadership Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

January 20, 2025 | 3:22 pm
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka have achieved an approval rating of 80.9 percent, according to the latest survey by the Kompas media group. The poll results, released on Monday, come just eight days before the duo marks their 100th day in office.

The survey highlighted high public appreciation for the administration's handling of security and social welfare issues, with approval ratings exceeding 83 percent in these areas.

Earlier this month, Prabowo and Gibran began partially implementing their flagship free nutritious food program for school-aged children, a campaign promise. Despite minor setbacks, the program has been widely praised as an unprecedented initiative in Indonesia's governance.

The survey also revealed a 72.1 percent approval rating for the government’s performance in upholding the rule of law and a 74.5 percent rating for its economic policies.

Confidence in the Prabowo administration remains strong, with 89.4 percent of respondents expressing trust in the leadership.

On personal image, 94 percent of respondents rated President Prabowo as a "good" or "very good" leader, while Vice President Gibran received a favorable score of 79.9 percent.

The Kompas survey was conducted from January 4–10, involving 1,000 respondents with proportional representation across Indonesia's 38 provinces. The poll has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

