Konimex Denies Using Banned Chemicals in Paracetamol Syrup

Jakarta. Indonesia's leading pharmaceutical company Konimex on Friday denied using unsafe chemicals a day after the Drug and Food Supervisory Agency, or BPOM, included the company’s paracetamol syrup among five liquid medicine brands that must be recalled from the market.

The recall was made amid reports of growing cases of kidney failures among children with suspected links to syrup medicines.

The BPOM said the five syrup medicines contained ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) at a level unsafe for humans.

In response, Konimex said it has never used EG and DEG in all its products.

“Konimex constantly takes measures to make sure that the drug materials from our long-time suppliers -- who have become our partners for decades -- meet the requirements of the standard drug production manual issued by the authorized government agency,” the company said in a statement.

Despite the denial, Konimex said it will dutifully recall Termorex fever syrup in accordance with the BPOM directives.

“As an expression of Konimex’s compliance to the BPOM, we are currently preparing steps to halt the production and distribution of Termorex Sirup 60ml and to recall the product,” it said.

Termorex is one of the company’s most popular products and has been in the market for 34 years.

The BPOM recall list also includes Flurin DMP cough syrup manufactured by Yarindo Farmatama and three products from Universal Pharmaceutical Industries namely Unibebi Cough Sirup, Unibebi Demam paracetamol syrup, and Unibebi Demam Drops paracetamol syrup.

The agency said the recall was made after it conducted sampling tests on 26 syrup medicines suspected of being contaminated by EG and DEG.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry revealed that there have been 206 cases of kidney failures among children including 99 deaths over the past 10 months.