KPI Looks to China for Guidance on Broadcasting Law Overhaul

Beijing. A delegation from the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) visited Beijing and Shanghai to gain new perspectives and insights as the agency prepares to revise the country’s broadcasting law, which has been in place since 2002.

The delegation began its visit in Shanghai, holding discussions with executives from the Shanghai Media Group. They then traveled to Beijing for meetings with China Media Group and the National Radio and Television Administration, the country’s broadcasting regulator.

“This is our first visit to China since KPI was established in 2003. Our objective is to learn about China’s broadcasting policies and explore whether certain aspects can be adapted for implementation in Indonesia,” KPI Chairman Ubaidillah said during a gathering at the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing on Monday evening.

Ubaidillah was accompanied by fellow commissioners Tulus Santoso, Muhammad Hasrul Hasan, and Aliyah.

The event at the embassy was also attended by Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, Deputy Ambassador Parulian Silalahi, and around 50 Indonesian students and migrant workers based in Beijing.

“We don’t solely look to Europe or the United States when studying broadcasting regulations. It’s also important to learn from China, considering both Indonesia and China are large countries with sizeable populations,” Ubaidillah added.

The proposed revision to Indonesia’s broadcasting law has sparked public criticism, particularly over provisions that could ban investigative journalism by television broadcasters. The draft also grants KPI expanded authority to intervene in journalistic content -- a move critics argue could overlap with the existing role of the Press Council.

Under Indonesia’s Press Law, enacted in 1999, disputes related to journalistic work are to be resolved exclusively by the Press Council, provided they do not involve violations of the Criminal Code.

Another contentious provision in the draft is the inclusion of legal consequences for false reporting and defamation, which critics warn could be open to multiple interpretations and potentially undermine press freedom.

