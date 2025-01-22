KPK Alleges Central Bank Funneled Trillions to Lawmakers under 'CSR Program'

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia has allegedly channeled trillions of rupiah to members of the House of Representatives’ Commission XI under a so-called corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) revealed on Wednesday.

The KPK is probing suspected misuse of state funds involving lawmakers from the previous term and officials of the central bank.

“We’re talking about trillions, but the exact amount will be announced later,” said Asep Guntur, the KPK’s director of investigations.

Although the KPK has not yet named any suspects, several lawmakers and central bank officials have been questioned as part of the investigation. Among them is Satori, who admitted to receiving funds from Bank Indonesia to finance social programs for constituents. Satori has claimed that all members of Commission XI received similar funds through a foundation.

Asep said the investigation is centered on whether the funds were properly utilized according to the intended CSR programs or misappropriated for other purposes.

“If the funds were used appropriately for CSR programs, such as constructing school buildings, then there is no issue. However, we have indications of misuse,” Asep said.

The KPK plans to release further details as the investigation progresses.

