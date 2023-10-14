Saturday, October 14, 2023
KPK Alleges Money Transfer to Nasdem in Ex-Minister's Corruption Case

Muhammad Aulia
October 13, 2023 | 10:39 pm
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, center, is presented in a news conference as a corruption suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission in Jakarta, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, center, is presented in a news conference as a corruption suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission in Jakarta, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) revealed on Friday that corruption suspect Syahrul Yasin Limpo may have transferred a substantial sum of ill-gotten money to the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) in a significant development in the ongoing high-profile case.

Syahrul, a senior Nasdem politician, recently resigned from his position as the agriculture minister amid the KPK's investigation into alleged corruption within his ministry. Last month, Nasdem appointed his daughter to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives representing the party.

"We have uncovered evidence that SYL ordered money transfers worth billions of rupiah to be used for Nasdem's interests, and the KPK will continue to investigate this matter," KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata said during a news conference at his office in Jakarta, using Syahrul's initials.

The KPK has accused Syahrul and two officials from the Agriculture Ministry of collecting illicit funds from ministry employees in exchange for promotions. According to initial investigations, the trio is alleged to have accepted bribes totaling at least Rp 13.9 billion ($885,000).

Advertisement

The two ministry officials are Secretary-General Kasdi Subagyono and Director of Agricultural Machineries and Equipment Muhammad Hatta.

The suspects reportedly spent the money on credit card installments, purchasing cars, renovating their houses, and financing beauty treatments for family members, Alexander said.

"Part of the money was used by SYL, KS, and MH to fund an Umrah pilgrimage to the Holy Land," he added.

In addition to charges of corruption, Syahrul also faces money laundering allegations.

Appearing in an orange detainee vest with both hands handcuffed, Syahrul made a brief statement to journalists.

"Please allow me the opportunity to exercise my rights and defend my case," he told reporters. "I will cooperate with the ongoing legal proceedings, but I also have rights under the law. Therefore, please let me follow this process properly and fairly because the last two days have been exhausting for me."

Syahrul is the second Nasdem minister to be charged with corruption after the Attorney General's Office in May arrested Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny Plate for alleged bribery in a government's internet infrastructure project.

