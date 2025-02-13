KPK Awaits Prabowo’s Report on Electric Car Gifted by Erdogan

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
February 13, 2025 | 11:12 pm
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo in front of the Turkish-made Togg T10X electric vehicle at the Bogor Palace in West Java, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Presidential Press Bureau)
Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is awaiting an official report from President Prabowo Subianto regarding an electric car he received as a gift from visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Under Indonesian law, state officials must report valuable gifts received in connection with their positions to the KPK within 30 days.

"We trust that President Prabowo will report the gift to the KPK," said Budi Prasetyo, a KPK spokesman, on Thursday. "Reporting gift acceptance is a key preventive measure against potential corruption."

Budi noted that Prabowo has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to fighting corruption, both during his election campaign and after his inauguration, and is expected to set an example by complying with transparency regulations.

Erdogan’s Gift: Türkiye’s First Locally-Made Electric Car
During their meeting at the Bogor Palace on Wednesday, Erdogan personally presented Prabowo with a Togg T10X, Türkiye’s first domestically-produced electric vehicle (EV).

According to the Presidential Press Bureau, Erdogan introduced the Togg T10X as a symbol of Türkiye’s growing automotive industry before the two leaders sat down for a formal luncheon at the palace.

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia

Prabowo enthusiastically accepted the gift and even took the driver’s seat of the left-hand drive vehicle.

Indonesia is actively expanding its electric vehicle industry, attracting key investors primarily from China and South Korea. While EV adoption remains relatively low, the country presents a significant untapped market for global electric car manufacturers.

