KPK Calls on New Leadership to Tackle Cross-Border Corruption and Foreign Bribery

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
November 22, 2024 | 6:01 pm
Setyo Budiyanto undergoes the fit and proper test with Commission III of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Setyo Budiyanto undergoes the fit and proper test with Commission III of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, the DPR

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) urged its newly elected leadership to focus on strengthening anti-corruption regulations in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), particularly addressing issues such as foreign bribery and cross-border corruption.

Eko Marjono, KPK’s Deputy for Information and Data, emphasized the importance of aligning Indonesia’s anti-corruption framework with international standards. “There are several aspects we have yet to fulfill, such as foreign bribery in business transactions and illicit enrichment,” Eko said at KPK's office in Jakarta on Friday.

The KPK views stronger regulations as essential for effectively combating corruption, particularly in cases with cross-border elements. If implemented, the measures would represent significant progress in addressing transnational corruption.

“We hope the new leadership and supervisory board will promote regulatory improvements to support law enforcement and deliver real impacts for the country and society,” Eko added.

The House of Representatives' (DPR) Commission III elected five new leaders for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the 2024-2029 term on Thursday. The new leadership includes Setyo Budianto as chairman, alongside Johanis Tanak, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Agus Joko Pramono, and Ibnu Basuki Widodo.

The KPK also supports a proposal that would allow the agency to prosecute foreign officials involved in corruption cases within Indonesia, recognizing that corruption frequently crosses national boundaries. This initiative, highlighted by KPK Deputy Chairman Nurul Ghufron, aligns with Indonesia's efforts to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“Corruption knows no borders; it is a global issue. The suggestion aligns with our commitment to tackling corruption without territorial limits,” said KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur in October.

Asep said that some KPK cases involve foreign parties, such as the high-profile e-KTP (electronic ID card) procurement corruption scandal, which reportedly involved foreign officials in the United States.

“The e-KTP case extended to the US, involving foreign entities. We will pursue accountability based on existing legal frameworks,” Asep affirmed.

The e-KTP scandal, one of Indonesia’s largest corruption cases, involved a budget of Rp 5.9 trillion, with around half of the funds being misappropriated. High-ranking politicians and officials, including former Home Affairs Minister Gamawan Fauzi and Speaker of the House of Representatives Setya Novanto, were implicated in the scandal.

The case also implicated foreign companies supplying technology and equipment for the e-KTP system. Allegations indicated that bribes were paid not only to Indonesian officials but also to foreign entities.

Under current regulations, the KPK assesses the location and nature of alleged crimes, as well as the nationalities of individuals involved, to determine jurisdiction.

