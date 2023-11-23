Thursday, November 23, 2023
KPK Chairman Firli Faces Immediate Removal After Being Named Criminal Suspect

Muhammad Aulia
November 23, 2023 | 3:23 pm
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri waves at reporters near the KPK building in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri waves at reporters near the KPK building in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri will soon be suspended after police named him a suspect for allegedly blackmailing a graft suspect. 

Syamsuddin Haris, a member of the KPK oversight body, said on Thursday his team has sent a letter to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo asking for Firli’s removal.

"The oversight body has notified the president about Article 32 of the 2019 law on the KPK stating that a KPK chairman should be suspended if he becomes a criminal suspect," Syamsuddin said in Jakarta.

The law also stipulates that only the president can suspend the KPK chairman, whose appointment requires a House of Representatives confirmation.

KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata said the legal trouble facing Firli won’t significantly affect the work of the leadership board.

"We continue to work collectively to conclude ongoing investigations and trials, and launch anti-corruption campaigns as usual," Alexander said.

Firli is accused of extorting a high-profile corruption suspect under investigation by his office.

Former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Firli had demanded bribes before his designation as a corruption suspect and subsequent detention by the KPK.

#Corruption
