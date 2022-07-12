KPK Commissioner Escapes Ethic Probe after Resignation

Jakarta. Lili Pintauli Siregar, a commissioner with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), has abruptly resigned amid allegation that she received special treatment from state-owned oil company Pertamina to watch MotoGP race at Mandalika Circuit in March.

The latest development prompted KPK’s Oversight Council to halt investigation into her conducts on Monday.

President Joko Widodo accepted her resignation and said on Tuesday he will soon propose a replacement to the House of Representatives.

“We are in the process of selecting a replacement for Madame Lili Pintauli,” the president said during a visit to the West Java town of Subang.

But he declined to reveal the explanation Lili wrote in her resignation letter.

Lili was reported to the Oversight Council for allegedly accepting facilities from Pertamina to watch the Indonesian round of MotoGP on the resort island of Lombok.

She was given a seat at the VIP lounge and accommodation at a luxury hotel in Lombok by Pertamina, the main sponsor of the event.

The woman didn’t deny the accusation.

Her resignation means that she couldn’t be presented before the ethic panel.

Oversight Council Chairman Tumpak Panggabean said the ethic hearing against Lili cannot continue because she is no longer a KPK employee.

It’s not the first time the sole female KPK commissioner found herself in hot water due to her own actions.

The Oversight Council cut her salary by 40 percent for 12 months last year after she was found guilty of ethic breach by communicating with a mayor who was then had been named graft suspect by the commission.