KPK Commissioner Proposes Harsh Measures for Corruption Convicts

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
March 18, 2025 | 11:03 pm
FILE - Corruption eradication commission KPK holds a press conference on the anti-graft raid involving acting Pekanbaru mayor Risnandar Mahiwa in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
FILE - Corruption eradication commission KPK holds a press conference on the anti-graft raid involving acting Pekanbaru mayor Risnandar Mahiwa in Jakarta on Dec. 4, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. A commissioner of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has proposed extreme measures against corruption convicts, including isolating them on a remote island without state-provided food supplies.

Johanis Tanak, a senior KPK official, also suggested imposing a minimum prison sentence of 10 years for those convicted of graft.

"I support the president’s idea of building a prison on a remote island -- perhaps on the islets surrounding Buru Island -- for all corruption convicts," Johanis said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He further argued that corruption inmates should be required to sustain themselves rather than relying on government support.

"The government shouldn’t need to supply them with food. Instead, provide them with farming tools so they can grow their own food," he added.

Buru Island is the third-largest island in Maluku Province and is surrounded by several uninhabited islets. The island has historical significance, having been used as a detention site for political dissidents during the military rule of President Soeharto.

Johanis stressed that tougher sentences would serve as a deterrent against corruption, proposing a sentencing range of 10 years to life imprisonment for graft convicts.

"Longer prison terms will discourage people from engaging in corruption," he asserted.

Prabowo’s Vision for a Prison Island
Johanis' remarks follow a recent statement by President Prabowo Subianto, who last week unveiled a plan to construct a prison for corruption convicts on a remote island. The president argued that corruption has long been a major roadblock to Indonesia’s progress and vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach.

Speaking at the Elementary and Middle Education Ministry in Jakarta, Prabowo condemned corrupt officials for robbing the public of resources meant for social welfare.

"We will remove them from our land. If necessary, I will allocate a special budget to build a prison in a remote area where they cannot escape. We will find an island where escapees would have to face sharks," Prabowo said.

If the plan moves forward, Indonesia could see the establishment of a second prison island dedicated to corruption convicts, reinforcing the government’s tough stance on graft.

The country already operates Nusakambangan Prison Island, located off Central Java, which houses high-risk criminals, including terrorists, murderers, and drug traffickers.

