KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

Jakarta. Indonesia’s anti-graft agency is considering forcibly summoning Singapore-based private jet entrepreneur Gibbrael Isaak after he failed to appear for questioning over the alleged purchase of a jet using Rp 1.2 trillion ($73 million) in embezzled Papua provincial funds.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said Isaak was scheduled to testify on Thursday, but did not attend and provided no explanation. Spokesman Budi Prasetyo said a forced summons could be issued if Isaak remains uncooperative.

“We urge Mr. GI to comply with the next summons. As a witness in the Papua corruption case, his testimony is critical to clarifying the investigation,” Budi said Saturday in Jakarta.

He did not disclose when Isaak would be summoned again, stating only that the schedule would be announced later.

According to the KPK, investigators suspect that inflated and misused operational funds between 2020 and 2022, meant for governance improvements in Papua, were partially funneled to purchase a private aircraft now located abroad.

The case involves Dius Enumbi, a former treasurer in the Papua provincial government, and the late Governor Lukas Enembe, who is no longer legally prosecutable due to his death.

KPK is also examining Willie Taruna, a money changer operator in Jakarta, as part of efforts to trace the flow of funds and recover state losses. However, Budi clarified that asset seizure efforts are now only being pursued against Lukas Enembe’s estate.

“This is a massive loss to the state,” Budi said. “Had the money been used for building schools, health clinics, or hospitals in Papua, it would have had a significant impact on the people’s welfare.”

