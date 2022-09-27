KPK Criticizes Supreme Court’s “Weak Oversight” after Judge Arrest

Supreme Court Justice Sudrajad Dimyati gets in a car after being interrogated as a suspect at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, criticized the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a lack of coordination with other law agencies and poor internal supervision after a justice was arrested for alleged corruption.

During coordinated raids in Jakarta and Semarang last week, the KPK arrested a number of people and later named Justice Sudrajad Dimyati a corruption suspect for allegedly accepting illegal payment in his handling of a civil case.

The justice surrendered to the KPK on Friday after he was accused of accepting $33,000 in bribes from two businessmen who won a bankruptcy ruling against a Semarang-based lender.

KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said the corrupt behavior of the judge at the country’s highest court may occur because of “weak internal oversight and control”.

“The recent arrest should alert the court’s oversight institution to make sure that legal proceedings truly follow legal principles and the constitution in order to keep the rule of law from evil conspiracies and corruptions,” Ali said.

He said the KPK is still facing difficulties in coordination and data exchange with other law enforcement agencies including the Supreme Court.

“These things are very relevant when it comes to the graft-prone spot in the handling of legal cases because if all law agencies can access each other’s data this will reduce the chance for corruption and allow us to supervise each other,” Ali added.

In addition to Sudrajad, the KPK also charged five Supreme Court registrars and clerks with corruption over the same case.

Coordinating Minister for Legal, Political, and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD wrote on Instagram that the president “is disappointed” with continued corrupt practices in the judiciary branch in which judges often hide behind the “free and independent” slogan.

He went on to say that the Supreme Court often undermines the hard work of the KPK.

“There are graft defendants who are acquitted [by the Supreme Court] or graft convicts who get their sentences reduced significantly,” Mahfud wrote.