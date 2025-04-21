KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe

Jakarta. Indonesia’s anti-graft agency defended its slow pace in handling the alleged corruption case involving Bank Indonesia’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, citing "the complexity" of the investigation and the need for further evidence gathering.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has yet to name any suspects in the case, drawing criticism from the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Community (MAKI), which formally reprimanded the agency’s leadership earlier this week.

“Each case has its own level of complexity,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters in South Jakarta. “Our investigators are still working to clarify the facts through in-depth analysis of all available information and witness statements.”

Responding to the MAKI reprimand, Budi insisted that the KPK remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring legal certainty in the Bank Indonesia CSR case.

“We aim to conduct effective law enforcement that can lead to clarity for all involved parties,” he said. “At the same time, we are also focusing on maximizing asset recovery.”

According to Budi, the KPK is still in the process of building a comprehensive case structure. Once sufficient evidence is gathered, the agency will publicly announce the individuals deemed responsible for the alleged graft.

“When the time comes, the KPK will reveal the full chronology and identify the parties suspected of committing the criminal act,” he added.

MAKI’s coordinator, Boyamin Saiman, sent the formal complaint to KPK leaders, including Chairman Setyo Budiyanto, on Friday, demanding the commission swiftly name and detain suspects in the high-profile graft case.

“The KPK should already be in a position to name suspects and take legal action, so the public knows who’s involved,” Boyamin said in the letter.

He also questioned a recent statement by the KPK chairman, who claimed there were no obstacles in the investigation. “The investigation appears stagnant. Yet, the leadership insists everything is on track. This inconsistency raises questions,” he said.

The case centers on suspicions that Bank Indonesia's CSR funds were illicitly funneled to lawmakers on the House Commission XI through foundations linked to their associates, rather than their personal accounts. The alleged recipients include Satori from the Nasdem Party and Heri Gunawan of Gerindra. Both have been questioned by investigators but have not been named suspects.

