KPK Detects Irregularities in Officials' Wealth Reports, Field Checks Underway

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is conducting a thorough assessment of the wealth reports (LHKPN) submitted by public officials to evaluate the validity of the data.

KPK Vice Chairman Nurul Ghufron announced that the results of this evaluation will be released at the end of 2024, before the leadership transition at KPK.

"We will announce the results at the end of this year, before the leadership transition," Ghufron said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

So far, the KPK has measured officials' compliance with the obligation to report their wealth. However, this time, the evaluation will focus more on the validity of these reports. Ghufron explained that in the past, KPK only tracked how many officials submitted their LHKPNs. Now, the focus will be on the accuracy of the data submitted.

"Currently, we are improving not just compliance with reporting, but also the validity of the reports. For instance, before, we measured how many out of 390,000 officials submitted their reports. Now, from 2022 to 2024, we have improved compliance and are focusing on data validity," he said.

KPK Chairman Nawawi Pomolango previously criticized the LHKPN reports of officials, calling them "chaotic." In fact, KPK found instances where officials reported vehicle prices that were unrealistic.

"The LHKPN reports are mostly chaotic. There’s a Toyota Fortuner reported with a price of only Rp 6 million ($377)," Nawawi said.

Nawawi also mentioned that KPK had investigated LHKPN reports from officials within the Supreme Court (MA), where there were signs of discrepancies in the reported values.

In response to suspicious reports, KPK has followed up with field checks and direct surveys to verify the accuracy of the data submitted by officials.

"For suspicious reports, this led KPK to conduct field observations. So, don’t be surprised if we visit some officials and conduct surveys," Nawawi said.

