KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence

Helmut Timothy & Ilham Oktavian
September 29, 2023 | 6:41 pm
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. (Photo Courtesy of Agriculture Ministry)
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. (Photo Courtesy of Agriculture Ministry)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) seized a substantial amount of foreign currency banknotes, valued at "tens of billions of rupiah," during a recent search at the official residence of Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, a spokesman said on Monday. 

Alongside this discovery, investigators also uncovered 12 firearms, which were subsequently handed over to the National Police.

This search, conducted the previous day, is part of the KPK's ongoing investigation into allegations of bribery and a fraudulent promotion program within the Agriculture Ministry.

"During the search, investigators uncovered banknotes equivalent to tens of billions of rupiah," KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri said during a news conference held in Jakarta.

He further revealed that the KPK team had employed a money-counting machine at Minister Syahrul's residence in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. In addition to the currency find, various documents, including financial records, were seized from the premises.

As of now, the KPK has not identified any suspects in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation.

"The KPK will only disclose the results of the investigation once it is completed, following our standard procedure," Ali said.

Meanwhile, Chief Comr. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, the spokesperson for the Jakarta Police, confirmed that his office had received the firearms retrieved from Syahrul's residence.

"These firearms have been entrusted to us by the KPK for investigation purposes, to determine whether they have been legally acquired," Trunoyudo said.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
