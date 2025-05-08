KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office

Jakarta. Indonesia's anti-graft agency is expanding its investigation into a Rp 53.7 billion ($3.3 million) bribery scheme involving foreign worker permits, revealing that the alleged extortion may reach beyond the Manpower Ministry and into the Directorate General of Immigration.

Acting Director of Investigations at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Budi Sukmo Wibowo, said Monday the agency suspects similar corrupt practices also occurred within immigration offices, which issue work and residency permits after initial approval from the labor ministry.

“We suspect this did not happen only at the Manpower Ministry,” Budi said. “After the RPTKA [Expatriate Placement Plan] is issued, additional permits still need to be approved, those fall under Immigration’s authority.”

The KPK has already named eight officials from the Ministry as suspects. Investigators allege that between 2019 and 2024, officials collected bribes in exchange for the approval of RPTKA documents, a mandatory requirement for employing foreign workers in Indonesia.

Among those named are senior officials and staff from the Directorate General for Labor Placement and Employment Expansion (Binapenta) and the Directorate for the Control of Foreign Workers (PPTKA). They include Suhartono (SUH), Haryanto (HAR), Wisnu Pramono (WP), Devi Anggraeni (DA), and several verification staff who allegedly solicited payments in return for processing permit applications.

“In processing the RPTKA applications, ministry officials are alleged to have extorted applicants. If the applicants didn’t pay, their documents were delayed, ignored, or left incomplete. But those who paid were prioritized,” Budi explained.

Without an approved RPTKA, companies are unable to proceed with the required work and obtain stay permits from immigration authorities. Firms risk daily fines of up to Rp 1 million per foreign worker if their paperwork remains incomplete, pressure that prosecutors say led many to comply with the illegal demands.

“Immigration is a public service sector that must remain clean,” he said. “We’ve already found indications pointing toward Immigration and are working to gather additional evidence.”

