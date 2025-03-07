KPK Flags Irregularities in Indonesia’s $4 Billion Free Meal Program

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
March 7, 2025 | 9:04 pm
SHARE
A child places their hands on the government-aided free meal package provided in the Banda Aceh 593 KRI warship that is docked in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
A child places their hands on the government-aided free meal package provided in the Banda Aceh 593 KRI warship that is docked in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detected potential irregularities in the Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program, citing reports of reduced food portions despite full budget allocations.

On Wednesday, KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto raised the issue during a meeting with National Nutrition Agency (BGN) Head Dadan Hindayana at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. He warned that centralized fund distribution through BGN could lead to mismanagement at the regional level.

"We received reports indicating that meals valued at Rp 10,000 ($0.61) are being delivered at only Rp 8,000 worth. This affects food quality and must be addressed," Setyo said on Friday.

Setyo underscored the need for transparent and accountable financial governance. However, he acknowledged that given the program’s significant budget, the potential for fraud remains high.

Advertisement

"There are four key issues to watch for in the MBG program. Fraud is a real possibility. Since everything is centralized at BGN, it becomes challenging to oversee implementation in different regions," he noted.

He also pointed out concerns about the exclusivity of service providers under the Nutritional Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG), urging reforms to ensure fair competition. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of strategically locating food stations (SPPG) to maintain food quality.

Another concern was the inclusion of milk in the MBG program. According to KPK studies, providing milk and biscuits has not been effective in reducing stunting rates, as recipients often receive more biscuits than milk.

"As a result, year after year, the decline in stunting remains minimal. I urge authorities to reassess the nutritional content to ensure that children and pregnant women receive high-quality meals," Setyo said.

He also called for greater community involvement and the use of technology for monitoring, while encouraging the program to source ingredients and workforce locally.

During the meeting, BGN chief Dadan Hindayana revealed that the agency manages a Rp 70 trillion ($4.3 billion) budget for 2025, which could increase to Rp 170 trillion in the future. He requested KPK’s assistance in overseeing the funds.

"We are here today at KPK to seek guidance on managing such a large budget. Next year, the budget is projected to reach Rp 400 trillion. We need oversight support," Dadan said.

The program is a key initiative of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration. Officially launched earlier this year, the program aims to provide meals to nearly 83 million Indonesians, including schoolchildren and expectant mothers, by 2029.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

KPK Flags Irregularities in Indonesia’s $4 Billion Free Meal Program
News 22 minutes ago

KPK Flags Irregularities in Indonesia’s $4 Billion Free Meal Program

 KPK detects irregularities in Indonesia’s Free Meal Program, citing food reductions despite full budget allocations. Investigation ongoing.
Jakarta Police Arrest Three for Robbery of French Tourist
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta Police Arrest Three for Robbery of French Tourist

 A French tourist was robbed at knife-point near Sunda Kelapa Port after suspects lured her with a fake photo spot offer. Three arrested.
Minister Maman, B-Universe Partner to Boost MSME Exports
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Minister Maman, B-Universe Partner to Boost MSME Exports

 Minister Maman teams up with B-Universe to promote Indonesian MSME exports, leveraging media reach to expand global market access.
Prabowo Presents Danantara’s Vision to Ray Dalio
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Presents Danantara’s Vision to Ray Dalio

 President Prabowo presents Danantara to Ray Dalio, highlighting its potential to drive economic growth and attract global investment.
Prabowo to Host Vietnam's Party Chief for Food Security Deal
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo to Host Vietnam's Party Chief for Food Security Deal

 Vietnam's party chief To Lam will make his maiden state visit to Indonesia on March 9-11.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
1
Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
2
Jakarta Floods in Pictures
3
Indonesia’s Coal Exporters Seek Six-Month Grace Period for Pricing Rule
4
Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents
5
Governor Dedi Mulyadi Criticizes Bekasi Mayor’s Wife for Staying at Hotel During Floods
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED