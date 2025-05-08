KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is set to auction off confiscated assets linked to corruption cases on Wednesday through the government’s online auction platform, lelang.go.id.

The virtual auction will begin at 10 a.m. local time and will feature a wide range of items, including luxury handbags, smartphones, and vehicles, as well as assets comprising land and buildings.

Among the items up for bid are high-end designer bags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tumi, and Loup Noir, with opening prices ranging from Rp 1.7 million ($110) to Rp 10.89 million. Electronic gadgets are also featured, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max priced at Rp 8.8 million, an iPhone 12 Pro for Rp 7.1 million, and an iPhone XS with a starting bid of just Rp 685,000.

Notable vehicles in the auction include a Triumph Speedmaster motorcycle starting at Rp 207.5 million, a VW Caravelle without documentation for Rp 17.9 million, and a fully documented Honda CR-V priced at Rp 8.68 million.

Real estate listings feature prominently as well, with one notable property being a 120-square-meter house in South Jakarta’s Pasar Minggu area, offered at Rp 1.5 billion.

Luxury bicycles are also part of the auction, including Brompton models with starting prices between Rp 37 million and Rp 38 million.

Interested bidders must register on lelang.go.id and place a refundable deposit before participating in the bidding process. Winners of the auction are required to settle the full payment within five business days after the official announcement. Items can be collected at storage facilities designated by the State Assets and Auction Service Office (KPKNL).

