KPK Interrogates Former Pertamina Chief Commissioner Ahok in LNG Corruption Case

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has scheduled an interrogation for Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, former Chief Commissioner of state-owned Pertamina, on Thursday as part of its investigation into corruption related to the procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the company between 2011 and 2021.

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika confirmed that the questioning will take place at the KPK's Red and White Building in Jakarta. Ahok arrived at the building around 11:15 a.m.



"This LNG case was not during my time. It's just that we discovered it when I was the commissioner, that's all. The contract had already happened before I came in. The discovery came in January 2020, after I had been in for two months," said Ahok.

In addition to Ahok, the KPK has also scheduled the questioning of several other witnesses in the same case. These include Sulistia (SL), Secretary of the Gas Director at Pertamina in 2012; Chrisna Damayanti (CD), Director of Processing at Pertamina from April 12, 2012, to November 2014; Ellya Susilawati (ES), Manager of Corporate Strategy at Pertamina Power; Edwin Irwanto Widjaja (EIW), Business Development Manager at Pertamina from Nov. 14, 2013, to Dec. 13, 2015; Dody Setiawan (DS), Treasury at Pertamina in August 2022; Nanang Untung (NU), Senior Vice President (SVP) of Gas at Pertamina from 2011 to June 2012; and Huddi Dewanto (HD), VP Financing at Pertamina from 2011 to 2013.

The KPK is expanding its investigation into the LNG procurement case at Pertamina, which spans from 2011 to 2021.

In June 2024, former Pertamina President Director Karen Agustiawan was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Jakarta Corruption Court.

The case has reportedly caused a state financial loss of approximately $113.8 million. Karen Agustiawan, along with two others—Senior Vice President of Gas & Power at Pertamina (2013-2014) Yenni Andayani, and Director of Gas at Pertamina (2012-2014) Hari Karyuliarto—has been charged with unlawful actions related to the case.

Karen was charged with enriching herself by Rp 1.09 billion and $104,016 (around Rp 1.62 billion), and benefiting \US company CCL by $113.84 million.

Additionally, Karen is accused of approving the development of gas business at several potential LNG refineries in the US without clear procurement guidelines, granting only principal permits without proper justification, technical and economic analysis, or risk analysis.

She is also accused of failing to seek written feedback from Pertamina's Board of Commissioners and approval from the General Meeting of Shareholders (RUPS) before signing the LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) for CCL Train 1 and Train 2.

Karen served as CEO of Pertamina from Feb. 5, 2009, until 2015. In 2011, Forbes named her the top candidate in its Asia’s 50 Power Businesswomen list. Despite her significant achievements at Pertamina, she resigned from her CEO position on Oct. 1, 2014.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: