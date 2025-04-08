KPK Investigates $3.3M Bribery Network in Foreign Worker Permit Case

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating a suspected extortion scheme at the Ministry of Manpower involving the approval of foreign worker permits. The illegal practice is believed to have started in 2019 and may have generated up to Rp 53 billion (about USD 3.3 million).

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said the extortion involved the collection of fees from agents managing foreign worker permits, with the funds flowing through internal ministry channels over several years.

“This extortion has been ongoing since 2019. Our preliminary findings estimate that the total amount collected is around Rp 53 billion,” he said on Tuesday.

The KPK had questioned four officials from the ministry on Monday, all of whom held roles in processing or verifying plans for foreign labor use. Investigators are examining the flow of funds and are relying on these officials’ insights to trace the network of illegal payments.

“All four witnesses were present. KPK is focusing on the flow of money that was allegedly extorted from foreign labor agents handling work permit documents at the Ministry,” said Budi.

The case is believed to involve individuals within the ministry’s Directorate General of Manpower Placement and Development (Binapenta), who allegedly demanded payments or received bribes in exchange for approving foreign worker permits.

So far, eight individuals have been named as suspects, although the anti-corruption agency has not yet disclosed their identities or specific roles in the scheme.

