KPK Investigates Djoko Tjandra Over Alleged Meeting with Harun Masiku in KL

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
April 10, 2025 | 11:29 am
Convicted graft felon Djoko Tjandra waits for the start of his sentencing hearing in a bribery and conspiracy case at the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Prosecutors seek a four-year prison term and a Rp 100 million fine for bribing top law enforcement officials.
Jakarta. Convicted graft felon Djoko Soegiarto Tjandra has been dragged back into the spotlight after anti-corruption investigators questioned him over an alleged meeting with long-time fugitive Harun Masiku.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed Wednesday’s interrogation of Djoko as a witness in the ongoing bribery investigation involving former legislative candidate Harun Masiku. According to KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika, investigators received information suggesting a meeting between Djoko and Harun took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a claim Djoko denied.

“I don’t even know him,” Djoko told reporters after the questioning session at KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims
The examination aimed to verify the alleged encounter, which, if proven, could expose a deeper network aiding Harun’s years-long evasion from justice. Harun, a former Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) candidate, has been on the run since a 2020 sting operation revealed a bribery scheme to secure him a parliamentary seat through an interim appointment (PAW).

Djoko was previously convicted in three separate cases, including the Bank Bali cessie scandal and the infamous red notice bribery scheme involving senior police and prosecutors.

He also denied knowing PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto and his associate, Donny Tri Istiqomah, both of whom have been named suspects in the same case.

KPK said it respects Djoko’s denials but will continue cross-checking his testimony against evidence. “That’s the purpose of questioning witnesses — to verify information through available legal instruments,” Tessa said on Thursday.

While former election commissioner Wahyu Setiawan and other suspects have completed their prison terms, Harun remains at large, making him a key missing piece in one of Indonesia’s most elusive corruption cases.

News 14 minutes ago

