KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up

Jakarta. Anticorruption watchdog KPK suspects that part of the Rp 1.2 trillion ($75 million) embezzled from Papua provincial government funds between 2020 and 2022 was used to purchase a private jet.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday revealed that it had summoned Gibbrael Isaak, a Singaporean national and owner of RDG Airlines, for questioning related to the luxury jet acquisition, but Isaak failed to appear.

“Investigators suspect that part of the funds from this corruption case was used to buy a private jet,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo.

The aircraft purchase is allegedly tied to the misuse of operational support and public service improvement funds allocated to the office of the Papua governor. The primary suspects are Dius Enumbi, an assistant treasurer for the governor’s office, and the late Papua Governor Lukas Enembe.

“Today, KPK summoned a witness named GI, a Singaporean citizen, to be questioned regarding the private jet purchase,” Budi said. “We remind the witness to be cooperative and appear as requested so that the legal process can proceed effectively.”

KPK is currently investigating the alleged budget markups and fund misuse that resulted in state losses of Rp 1.2 trillion. Budi said the scope of the corruption was massive, with potential funds squandered that could have built schools, clinics, or hospitals in Papua.

As part of its probe, KPK has also questioned Willie Taruna, a money changer operator in Jakarta, to trace the illegal money flow and recover assets.

“KPK examined a witness named WT, a money changer operator, to follow the trail of funds for asset recovery purposes,” Budi added.

While legal action against Lukas Enembe cannot continue due to his death, KPK is pursuing the confiscation of assets linked to the former governor to recover state losses.

