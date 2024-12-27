KPK May Summon Former President Megawati in Harun Masiku Bribery Case

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) continues its investigation into the bribery case involving Harun Masiku, which has implicated the Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Hasto Kristiyanto. The KPK is considering the possibility of summoning PDI-P’s chairwoman, Megawati Soekarnoputri, for questioning if investigators deem her testimony necessary.

"It is the investigator's authority. If necessary, there is a possibility of a [Megawati] summons," KPK Spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said in Jakarta on Friday.

The investigation centers around the controversial replacement of Harun Masiku, a PDI-P candidate who failed to secure a seat in the 2019-2024 legislative elections. The document authorizing his replacement was signed by former President Megawati and Hasto. This connection could prompt the KPK to seek further clarification on their involvement.

As part of its efforts to prevent key figures from fleeing, the KPK has issued travel bans for two senior PDI-P officials, Hasto Kristiyanto and Yasonna H. Laoly. The KPK’s decision follows Hasto’s formal designation as a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case linked to Harun Masiku's fraudulent parliamentary bid.

Hasto responded to the allegations for the first time on Thursday, expressing his intent to resist what he referred to as political intimidation. In a video message, he affirmed his respect for the legal process but denied the accusations. "After my designation as a suspect by the KPK, the party’s stance is to respect the legal process. PDI-P is a party that upholds the supremacy of the rule of law," he said.

Hasto faces charges of bribery and obstruction of justice, accused of helping Harun Masiku secure a parliamentary seat by offering a bribe to an election official. He is also accused of instructing Harun to destroy evidence and evade arrest. Harun, who has been a fugitive since early 2020, remains on the run.

The case has sparked political controversy within the PDI-P, with some party members alleging that the charges against Hasto are politically motivated. Ronny Talapessy, a PDI-P executive, claimed that the investigation intensified after Hasto publicly criticized a Constitutional Court ruling that enabled President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run for vice president.

"This whole event has been strongly influenced by attempts to politicize the legal system to target a political opponent," Talapessy asserted.

However, KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto, who took office earlier this month, dismissed the claims of political motives. "We are purely enforcing the law," Budiyanto said, stressing that the investigation into Hasto is part of an ongoing process initiated by the previous KPK leadership.

"We are only following up on evidence and processes that have been in motion since the previous administration," he added, reaffirming the KPK's commitment to transparency and the rule of law.





