KPK Names Five Suspects in BJB Graft Scandal

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday named five suspects in its ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving advertisement spending by the Bank of West Java and Banten (BJB).

The suspects include former BJB CEO Yuddy Renaldi, BJB Corporate Secretary Widi Hartono, and three advertising agency executives: Ikin Asikin Dulmanan, Suhendri, and Sophan Jaya Kusuma. Yuddy has resigned from his position following the investigation.

According to KPK estimates, the alleged misappropriation caused state losses amounting to Rp 222 billion.

During a press conference at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta, lead investigator Budi Sokmo Wibowo defended the agency’s decision to search the private residence of former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. Although Ridwan has not been named a suspect, Budi emphasized that the search was a necessary step in the ongoing probe.

"The search was based on leads obtained during the earlier investigation," Budi said. "As the lead investigator, I can confirm that Mr. RK’s house was a key location that required examination."

From Ridwan’s Bandung residence, KPK seized documents and several items. However, Budi declined to disclose further details, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation. He confirmed that Ridwan will be summoned as a witness for questioning in the near future.

KPK investigators have so far conducted searches at 12 locations and frozen Rp 70 billion in a bank deposit, though the account holder has not been disclosed. The agency has also seized buildings, land, and vehicles belonging to the suspects.

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said the investigation focuses on suspected misappropriation of the bank’s advertising budget, which has resulted in significant financial losses for the provincial government.

"We are dealing with a substantial amount of government funds. About half of the spending in question has been identified as losses," Setyo said.

