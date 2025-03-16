KPK Names Six Suspects Following Anti-Graft Raids in South Sumatra

Hidayat Azriel
March 16, 2025 | 10:55 pm
Six suspects in an alleged corruption scandal in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra, are escorted at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)
Six suspects in an alleged corruption scandal in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra, are escorted at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced on Sunday that it has named six suspects in an alleged bribery case, following a series of operations in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra a day earlier.

The suspects include a high-ranking government official, three members of the local legislature, and two businessmen.

They are accused of conspiring to arrange illicit payments for government officials and councilors using funds from the 2025 Ogan Komering Ulu regional budget.

After 24 hours of interrogation, KPK investigators identified the suspects as:

  • Nopriansyah, head of the Public Works and Spatial Planning Department
  • M Fahrudin, Ferlan Juliansyah, and Umi Hartati, members of the local legislative council
  • M Fauzi and Ahmad Sugeng Santoso, businessmen allegedly involved in the bribery scheme

KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto explained that the case stemmed from requests by several councilors for Rp 40 billion ($2.4 million) in payments during discussions on local government expenditures.

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Setyo Budiyanto briefs the media about an ongoing probe into a corruption scandal in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra, with all six suspects standing in the background at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

According to Setyo, the council speaker and deputies were each earmarked for Rp 5 billion, while other councilors were set to receive Rp 1 billion each from the local government budget.

To disguise the illicit payments, the Public Works Department initiated several projects requiring government funding. However, due to budget constraints, the total payout was ultimately reduced to Rp 35 billion.

"The KPK remains vigilant against potential misappropriations of local government budgets. We will take strict action against any official who abuses their power," Setyo said during a press conference at KPK headquarters in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, two other individuals arrested during Saturday’s operations have been released and designated as witnesses in the case.

