KPK: PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Bribed Election Official

Jakarta. Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has been named a corruption suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for allegedly bribing a senior election official to secure a parliamentary seat for fellow party executive Harun Masiku.

The scandal, which has plagued the KPK and the government since the presidency of Joko Widodo, escalated on Tuesday as newly inaugurated KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto accused Hasto of orchestrating the bribery scheme.

The accusations stem from efforts to help Harun claim a House of Representatives seat left vacant by the death of an elected PDI-P lawmaker following the 2019 elections. Despite Harun's poor election performance, Hasto and others allegedly bribed Wahyu Setiawan, a commissioner of the General Election Commission (KPU) from 2017 to 2022, to bypass electoral rules.

According to Indonesia’s election laws, the vacated seat should have gone to the second-highest vote-getter from the same party in the electoral district. Harun, however, was ranked third in the elections.

Hasto’s Role and New Accusations

The KPK Chairman said Hasto actively helped Harun evade legal proceedings.

“Hasto instructed Harun to submerge his cellphone in water and flee immediately,” Setyo said during a press conference at his office in Jakarta.

The investigation into Hasto began on June 6, but he too allegedly attempted to obstruct justice. According to the KPK, Hasto directed an aide to destroy his old cellphone to prevent it from being recovered by investigators.

Additionally, Hasto is accused of orchestrating a campaign of witness tampering in the case.

“He mobilized several ‘witnesses’ in the Harun Masiku case and coached them to provide false testimonies,” Setyo said.

Who Is Harun Masiku?

Harun Masiku, a former legislative candidate from PDI-P, gained national attention after the corruption scandal erupted. Initially a relatively obscure figure, Harun’s role in the controversy has made him a symbol of Indonesia’s ongoing challenges with corruption and political accountability.

Harun’s alleged involvement began when he sought to secure the vacated parliamentary seat despite his poor electoral showing. Investigators accused him of paying bribes to KPU commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to manipulate the process.

Harun fled Indonesia in January 2020, just as the KPK began its investigation, and has since been listed as a fugitive. Reports have suggested he might be hiding abroad, with law enforcement agencies struggling to locate him. His prolonged absence has sparked criticism of the government and the KPK’s ability to apprehend high-profile suspects.

Wahyu, the disgraced election official, was convicted of corruption and sentenced to six years in prison in August 2020.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: