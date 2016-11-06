KPK: PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Bribed Election Official

Muhammad Aulia Rahman, Heru Andriyanto
December 24, 2024 | 8:04 pm
SHARE
FILE - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto delivers a speech during a party gathering in Jakarta on April 5, 2017. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)
FILE - Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto delivers a speech during a party gathering in Jakarta on April 5, 2017. (Antara Photo/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta. Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has been named a corruption suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for allegedly bribing a senior election official to secure a parliamentary seat for fellow party executive Harun Masiku.

The scandal, which has plagued the KPK and the government since the presidency of Joko Widodo, escalated on Tuesday as newly inaugurated KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto accused Hasto of orchestrating the bribery scheme.

The accusations stem from efforts to help Harun claim a House of Representatives seat left vacant by the death of an elected PDI-P lawmaker following the 2019 elections. Despite Harun's poor election performance, Hasto and others allegedly bribed Wahyu Setiawan, a commissioner of the General Election Commission (KPU) from 2017 to 2022, to bypass electoral rules.

According to Indonesia’s election laws, the vacated seat should have gone to the second-highest vote-getter from the same party in the electoral district. Harun, however, was ranked third in the elections.

Hasto’s Role and New Accusations
The KPK Chairman said Hasto actively helped Harun evade legal proceedings.

“Hasto instructed Harun to submerge his cellphone in water and flee immediately,” Setyo said during a press conference at his office in Jakarta.

The investigation into Hasto began on June 6, but he too allegedly attempted to obstruct justice. According to the KPK, Hasto directed an aide to destroy his old cellphone to prevent it from being recovered by investigators.

Additionally, Hasto is accused of orchestrating a campaign of witness tampering in the case.

“He mobilized several ‘witnesses’ in the Harun Masiku case and coached them to provide false testimonies,” Setyo said.

Who Is Harun Masiku?
Harun Masiku, a former legislative candidate from PDI-P, gained national attention after the corruption scandal erupted. Initially a relatively obscure figure, Harun’s role in the controversy has made him a symbol of Indonesia’s ongoing challenges with corruption and political accountability.

Harun’s alleged involvement began when he sought to secure the vacated parliamentary seat despite his poor electoral showing. Investigators accused him of paying bribes to KPU commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to manipulate the process.

Harun fled Indonesia in January 2020, just as the KPK began its investigation, and has since been listed as a fugitive. Reports have suggested he might be hiding abroad, with law enforcement agencies struggling to locate him. His prolonged absence has sparked criticism of the government and the KPK’s ability to apprehend high-profile suspects.

Wahyu, the disgraced election official, was convicted of corruption and sentenced to six years in prison in August 2020.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

KPK: PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Bribed Election Official
News 35 minutes ago

KPK: PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Bribed Election Official

 “Hasto instructed Harun to submerge his cellphone in water and flee immediately,” Setyo said during a press conference.
Japan Announces $99 Million Loan for Indonesian Fishing Ports
News 49 minutes ago

Japan Announces $99 Million Loan for Indonesian Fishing Ports

 The nearly $99 million worth of Japanese loan for the fishing port development has a fixed rate of 1.8 percent.
Financial Settlement Not Recognized by Anti-Corruption Law: AGO
News 3 hours ago

Financial Settlement Not Recognized by Anti-Corruption Law: AGO

 While financial settlements are allowed in cases such as unpaid customs taxes, this approach does not extend to corruption.
Mount Raung Eruption, Public Urged to Avoid Activities within a 3-Kilometer Radius
News 3 hours ago

Mount Raung Eruption, Public Urged to Avoid Activities within a 3-Kilometer Radius

 The eruption was recorded on the seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 32 mm and lasted about 4 minutes and 42 seconds.
Christmas Message 2024: Minister Nasaruddin Reminds Religious Communities of Tolerance and Love
News 4 hours ago

Christmas Message 2024: Minister Nasaruddin Reminds Religious Communities of Tolerance and Love

 The minister said that the closer the people are to their faith, the more peace and harmony will be realized
News Index

Most Popular

Russian National Arrested for Drug Distribution in Bali, Faces Death Penalty
1
Russian National Arrested for Drug Distribution in Bali, Faces Death Penalty
2
US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
3
Ukrainian Citizen Arrested in Thailand for Running Drug Lab in Bali
4
Rupiah Depreciation Likely to Continue Into 2025, Says Bank Mandiri Economist
5
No 'Walk Out' by President Erdogan During Prabowo's Speech at D-8 Summit, Indonesian Official Confirms
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED