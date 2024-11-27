KPK Prisoners Cast Vote for Next Jakarta Governor

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
November 27, 2024 | 2:29 pm
KPK prisoners arrive to vote for the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Nov. 27, 2024. (B1 Photo/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)
KPK prisoners arrive to vote for the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Nov. 27, 2024. (B1 Photo/Muhammad Aulia Rahman)

Jakarta. Several graft case prisoners cast their votes to make their voices heard in the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Wednesday.

The Anti-Graft Commission (KPK) has allowed these prisoners to vote from their detention centers.

Beritasatu.com reported that a number of poll workers from a nearby polling station had come to KPK’s detention center at the anti-graft body’s Merah Putih building. 

According to Beritasatu.com, about 10 KPK prisoners had voted in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial race. Six are serving imprisonment in the Merah Putih facility, while four others come from the C1 branch. The C1 prisoners arrived in a prison vehicle. All donned KPK’s orange vest. They immediately left the building as soon as they finished voting. The entire voting process took around 15 minutes.

"Ten out of the 40 KPK prisoners are Jakarta citizens and are eligible to vote in the 2024 [gubernatorial] election," KPK's representative Budi Prasetyo told reporters.

KPK's spokesman Tessa Mahardika said Tuesday that the agency could not facilitate the voting process for those who who vote for the regional elections outside Jakarta. He also said he did not know which option the General Election Commission (KPU) would take to make sure that the non-Jakartan prisoners could cast their votes.

Jakartans have three candidates to pick from: Ex Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, and independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun.

