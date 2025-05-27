KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) indicates it may summon former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, also known as Gus Yaqut, as it intensifies its investigation into suspected corruption tied to the allocation of Indonesia’s 2024 special Hajj quota.

The case, which is still in the early stages of investigation, focuses on possible irregularities in how the Ministry distributed additional Hajj quotas. The KPK has confirmed that several individuals have already been questioned, including popular Islamic preacher Khalid Basalamah.

“[Khalid] has been questioned and provided information regarding the Hajj fund management. He was cooperative, and his input has been helpful to investigators,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said at a press briefing Monday. He added that investigators hope others --whether religious figures, government officials, or private stakeholders-- will also cooperate fully if summoned.

While declining to elaborate on the specifics of the alleged graft, Budi noted that the investigation is progressing and could soon enter the formal prosecution stage. “This case is still under investigation, but we are committed to gathering sufficient evidence and elevating it to the next phase,” he said.

The KPK also indicated that the House of Representatives’ Special Committee may be among the parties questioned, given its role in overseeing the allocation of Hajj quotas. The 2019 Hajj and Umrah Law is believed to have been bypassed in the allocation process.

KPK Deputy for Enforcement and Execution Asep Guntur confirmed the agency is scrutinizing the Religious Affairs Ministry's handling of Hajj quotas. The probe was launched in response to public reports and political pressure, particularly from lawmaker Nasir Djamil.

Earlier, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said the agency had received initial reports on the issue and would assess their administrative completeness before moving forward. “If the documentation is complete, the case could proceed to full investigation, either by the KPK or other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Tessa added that Hajj operations involve public funds and are routinely audited. Any findings of irregularities could serve as the basis for legal action. “If any misappropriation is found, it could be referred to the KPK, police, or prosecutors for further action,” he said.

