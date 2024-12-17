KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
December 17, 2024 | 11:36 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows a man walking by a Bank Indonesia sign. (Antara Photo)
This undated photo shows a man walking by a Bank Indonesia sign. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) conducted a raid at Bank Indonesia (BI) on Monday evening as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds by the central bank and the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika confirmed the raid, stating, "Yes, KPK’s investigative team conducted a search at BI’s office last night," on Tuesday.

The raid is part of an ongoing effort to gather evidence in the corruption investigation related to the use of CSR funds. However, KPK has not yet disclosed any details about the findings of the search.

KPK has been investigating the case since September, confirmed Director of Investigations Asep Guntur. While he did not provide further details, Asep explained that the focus of the investigation is on cases where CSR funds were misused for personal gain, rather than being allocated for their intended social purposes, such as building homes, places of worship, or infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Paramount Land Wins Asia's Best Township Developer Award
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Paramount Land Wins Asia's Best Township Developer Award

 Paramount Land wins the award at the recent 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Awards in Thailand.
Prabowo to Meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia After D-8 Cairo Trip
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo to Meet Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia After D-8 Cairo Trip

 Prabowo Subianto and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim has met several times throughout this year.
Gibran Responds to Expulsion from PDI-P: ‘A Personal Decision’ to Support Prabowo
News 2 hours ago

Gibran Responds to Expulsion from PDI-P: ‘A Personal Decision’ to Support Prabowo

 VP Gibran Rakabuming Raka responds to PDI-P expelling him, Jokowi, and Bobby Nasution, saying he respects the party’s decision.
Bali Zoo Elephant Molly Found Dead After Being Swept by River in Bali
News 2 hours ago

Bali Zoo Elephant Molly Found Dead After Being Swept by River in Bali

 A female elephant named Molly, raised by Bali Zoo, was found dead after being swept away by river currents on Monday afternoon.
Petrosea Lists Rp 1.5 Trillion Shelf-Registered Bonds, Sukuk Ijarah
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Petrosea Lists Rp 1.5 Trillion Shelf-Registered Bonds, Sukuk Ijarah

 All funds will be used to strengthen working capital in order to support the realization of contracts, Petrosea says.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
3
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
4
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
5
5 Heroin Traffickers Return to Australia after Almost 20 Years in Indonesian Prisons
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED