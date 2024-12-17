KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) conducted a raid at Bank Indonesia (BI) on Monday evening as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the misuse of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds by the central bank and the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika confirmed the raid, stating, "Yes, KPK’s investigative team conducted a search at BI’s office last night," on Tuesday.

The raid is part of an ongoing effort to gather evidence in the corruption investigation related to the use of CSR funds. However, KPK has not yet disclosed any details about the findings of the search.

KPK has been investigating the case since September, confirmed Director of Investigations Asep Guntur. While he did not provide further details, Asep explained that the focus of the investigation is on cases where CSR funds were misused for personal gain, rather than being allocated for their intended social purposes, such as building homes, places of worship, or infrastructure projects.

