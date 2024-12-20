KPK Raids OJK's Office Over Alleged CSR Fund Corruption

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
December 20, 2024 | 6:11 pm
Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto, spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (Antara Photo)
Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto, spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) raided the offices of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Thursday, following a similar operation at Bank Indonesia (BI) earlier in the week.

“KPK searched several rooms at Bank Indonesia on Dec. 16 and one of the directorates at the OJK on Dec. 19,” KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said on Friday.

The raid at OJK was conducted to gather additional evidence related to alleged corruption in Bank Indonesia’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. Tessa said the anti-corruption body is preparing to hold a case expose to determine potential suspects.

“During the search at OJK, KPK seized documents, letters, electronic evidence, and records,” he said.

The investigation has been ongoing for several months. In September, KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur Rahayu disclosed suspicions that portions of the central bank’s CSR funds had been misappropriated and directed to unauthorized individuals.

On Wednesday, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo expressed full support for the KPK investigation.

"Bank Indonesia respects the ongoing legal process conducted by the KPK. We support the investigation and will fully cooperate," Perry said during a press conference at his office.

He emphasized that Bank Indonesia’s CSR programs are implemented in accordance with existing regulations, with funds allocated exclusively to authorized and registered foundations.

“Recipients are required to demonstrate concrete programs, establish oversight mechanisms, and submit accountability reports before receiving funds,” Perry explained.

Bank Indonesia’s CSR funds are distributed annually across three key areas: education, community economic empowerment, and religious activities. Perry noted that the education program alone provides scholarships to approximately 11,000 students each year.

