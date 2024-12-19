KPK Says No Suspect Yet in Graft Probe into Bank Indonesia CSR Program 

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday denied media reports saying that it had identified two suspects in the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in Bank Indonesia’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

KPK spokesman Tessa Mahardhika clarified that the investigation is still in its early stages, although investigators searched the central bank headquarters in Jakarta earlier this week.

“Investigators are still analyzing documents and other items seized during the search,” Tessa said at the KPK building in Jakarta.

While confirming that an order for the corruption investigation had been issued, Tessa said, “There is not yet a suspect in the case.”

Normally, such an order is issued after suspects have been identified, but Tessa insisted that the KPK is following procedures properly.

The investigation centers on suspected irregularities in the disbursement of scholarship funds under Bank Indonesia’s CSR initiatives. However, details of the case have yet to be disclosed.

The investigation has been underway for several months. In September, KPK Director of Investigation Asep Guntur Rahayu revealed suspicions that portions of the central bank’s CSR funds were being misappropriated and directed to unauthorized individuals.

On Wednesday, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo vowed to support the KPK investigation.

"Bank Indonesia respects the ongoing legal process conducted by the KPK. We support the investigation and will fully cooperate with KPK," Perry said during a press conference at his office.

He added that Bank Indonesia’s CSR programs are implemented in accordance with existing regulations, with funds allocated exclusively to authorized and registered foundations.

“Recipients are required to demonstrate concrete programs, oversight mechanisms, and accountability reports before receiving funds,” Perry said.

The central bank’s CSR funds are allocated annually to three main areas: education, community economic empowerment, and religious activities. According to Perry, the education program provides scholarships to approximately 11,000 students each year.

