KPK Searches Home of PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto

Jakarta. Investigators from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) conducted a search at the private residence of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto in Bekasi on Tuesday.

The search is part of an ongoing corruption investigation involving Hasto, who was recently named a suspect for allegedly bribing a senior election official and obstructing justice.

The bribery allegations center on efforts to secure a parliamentary seat for fellow PDI-P executive Harun Masiku, following the death of a PDI-P legislator. Harun has been a fugitive since the KPK began investigating the case in early 2020.

“Investigators are currently conducting a search in connection with the corruption case against HK,” KPK spokesman Tessa Mahardhika said in Jakarta.

At Hasto’s residence in Margahayu sub-district, East Bekasi, several KPK officials were seen entering the property at approximately 2:45 p.m., carrying large suitcases. Police officers guarded the premises during the operation.

Hasto has denied the allegations, while the PDI-P legal team has claimed that the case is politically motivated, citing Hasto’s critical stance against the new government and former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Hasto has publicly criticized Jokowi for not endorsing PDI-P’s presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, in last year’s election. He also condemned a controversial Constitutional Court ruling that allowed Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Prabowo Subianto, the eventual election winner.

In a dramatic turn of events prior to Hasto’s indictment, PDI-P expelled Jokowi, his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, and Gibran from the party, further intensifying speculation of political friction within Indonesia’s largest political party.

The KPK has yet to disclose further findings from the search or announce any additional developments in the case.

