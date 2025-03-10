KPK Searches Ridwan Kamil’s Residence Over Bank BJB Case

Aep
March 10, 2025 | 8:23 pm
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil, left, speaks as his running mate Suswono looks on during a debate at the Jakarta International Expo, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Bandung. Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil confirmed that his residence was searched by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in connection with an alleged markup in advertising funds at Bank Jabar Banten (BJB).

“It is true that the KPK team visited us regarding the case at BJB,” Ridwan, commonly known as Emil, stated in a written statement received by Beritasatu.com on Monday.

Kamil said that as a responsible citizen, he is cooperating fully with the KPK to support the investigation into the suspected corruption case.

“The KPK team has shown official authorization documents, and as law-abiding citizens, we are highly cooperative and fully support the KPK's professional efforts,” he said.

He added that all matters related to the search were left entirely to the KPK, including any media statements.

“We cannot make any statements ahead of the KPK,” he said.

Five individuals have already been designated as suspects by the KPK last Wednesday. However, their identities have not yet been disclosed.

As the case progressed to the investigation stage, Yuddy Renaldi, the President Director of Bank BJB, unexpectedly resigned. However, the bank’s management denied any connection between Yuddy’s resignation and the KPK investigation.

Bank BJB Corporate Secretary Ayi Subarna said Yuddy stepped down due to health reasons. “He wants to focus on his recovery,” Ayi said on Wednesday.

Ridwan Kamil’s Alleged Involvement

The KPK is currently investigating allegations of budget inflation in Bank BJB’s advertising placements from 2021 to 2023, amounting to over Rp 200 billion. During this period, Ridwan Kamil served as the Governor of West Java.

Bank BJB is a publicly listed bank, with the majority of its shares owned by the West Java Provincial Government and various local governments across the province.

The KPK first disclosed the Bank BJB corruption case in September 2024, identifying potential suspects from the bank’s executives and private sector entities.

A report by the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) released in March 2024 revealed that Bank BJB allocated advertising expenditures through six agency companies, amounting to Rp 341 billion. The audit indicated a suspected markup of Rp 28 billion, with only Rp 9.7 billion of the total Rp 37.9 billion invoiced being verified as actual advertising expenses.

Despite the search of Ridwan Kamil’s residence, the KPK has yet to clarify his specific role in the case.

