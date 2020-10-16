KPK Seizes Rp 3 billion Cash during Anti-Graft Bust at Bekasi Mayor’s Residence

A pile of banknotes is presented as evidence against Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi at the Corruption Eradication Commission building in Jakarta on January 6, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo)

Jakarta. Investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, seized Rp 3 billion ($208,000 ) in cash when they raided the official residence of Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi, who on Thursday was named a corruption suspect.

At least 14 people have been arrested since Wednesday’s raid and nine of them were officially declared suspects.

“The KPK seized Rp 3 billion in cash and a bank account book with Rp 2,7 billion in the balance,” KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri told a press conference at his office in Jakarta.

A pile of the seized banknotes was presented during the conference along with the nine suspects dressing in an orange vest.

The mayor is accused of “taking kickback in his capacity as a public official” related to goods and service procurement by the city government, Firli said.

Firli said the major corruption scheme centers on the city’s land purchase deals for which the city government has allocated a budget of Rp 286.5 billion.

The mayor selected locations of the property himself and was involved in the purchase deal with private companies who own those lands in Bekasi, a suburb of Jakarta. He has allegedly received more than Rp 7 billion in kickbacks, Firli said of the mayor.

In one case, Rahmat allegedly asked the businessmen to donate Rp 100 million to a mosque run by his family foundation, the KPK chairman added.

Bekasi Mayor Rahmat Effendi, center, arrives at the Corruption Eradication Commission building in Jakarta on January 5, 2022, for a questioning. He was arrested at his official residence for allegedly taking bribe money. (Beritasatu Photo/Joaito de saojoao)

The mayor is also accused of taking payment from city officials in exchange for their promotion, Firli said without going into details.

Rahmat can face a life sentence if convicted under the tough anti-corruption law.

Firlisaid KPK investigators raided the mayor’s residence on Wednesday to follow a tipoff over alleged bribery.

They arrested at least five people at the scene and confiscated banknotes as evidence.

The eight other suspects include three businessmen identified as Ali Amril, Lai Bui Min aka Anen, and Rayatri Suryadi, as well as five local government officials identified as Makhfud Saifudin, M Bunyamin, Mulyadi, Wahyudin, and Jumhana Lutfi.