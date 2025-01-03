KPK Seizes Rp 62 Billion in Corruption Investigation at State-Owned PT PP

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has seized approximately Rp 62 billion ($3.82 million) in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the state-owned construction company PT PP. The confiscated funds include deposits and cash found in a safe.

"KPK investigators reported that the total seized amount consists of Rp 22 billion in deposits and approximately Rp 40 billion in cash discovered in a safe," KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Friday.

Tessa did not specify the currency of the seized funds or disclose their origins.

The KPK is investigating alleged corruption tied to a project within PT PP's Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Division between 2022 and 2023. Preliminary calculations estimate state losses from the case to be around Rp 80 billion.

The KPK issued a six-month travel ban on December 11 for two individuals, DM and HNN, as part of its investigation.

The probe, which began on December 9, has identified two suspects, though their identities have not yet been disclosed.

