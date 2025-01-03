KPK Seizes Rp 62 Billion in Corruption Investigation at State-Owned PT PP

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
January 3, 2025 | 9:44 pm
SHARE
Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto, spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (Antara Photo)
Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto, spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has seized approximately Rp 62 billion ($3.82 million) in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the state-owned construction company PT PP. The confiscated funds include deposits and cash found in a safe.

"KPK investigators reported that the total seized amount consists of Rp 22 billion in deposits and approximately Rp 40 billion in cash discovered in a safe," KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika said at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Friday.

Tessa did not specify the currency of the seized funds or disclose their origins.

The KPK is investigating alleged corruption tied to a project within PT PP's Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Division between 2022 and 2023. Preliminary calculations estimate state losses from the case to be around Rp 80 billion.

The KPK issued a six-month travel ban on December 11 for two individuals, DM and HNN, as part of its investigation.

The probe, which began on December 9, has identified two suspects, though their identities have not yet been disclosed.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pratikno and B-Universe Explore Stronger Collaboration for Indonesia's Education System
News 1 hours ago

Pratikno and B-Universe Explore Stronger Collaboration for Indonesia's Education System

 Minister Pratikno meets with B-Universe representatives to discuss the importance of educational institutions.
Nahdlatul Ulama Forms New Company to Manage 25,000 Hectares Mining Concessions
Business 1 hours ago

Nahdlatul Ulama Forms New Company to Manage 25,000 Hectares Mining Concessions

 PBNU, Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, has launched Berkah Usaha Muamalah Nusantara (BUMN) to manage mining concessions.
Indonesia's Oil Production Reaches 600,000 BOPD in November-December 2024, Minister Says
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Oil Production Reaches 600,000 BOPD in November-December 2024, Minister Says

 Indonesia's oil production reaches 600,000 BOPD in November-December 2024, up from 580,000 BOPD in August
Military Arrests Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tangerang-Merak Toll Road
News 3 hours ago

Military Arrests Suspect in Deadly Shooting at Tangerang-Merak Toll Road

 TNI arrested a suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a rest area along the Tangerang-Merak toll road that killed one Aceh resident.
Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1
News 3 hours ago

Lawmaker Criticizes 2025 Hajj Cost Decrease of Only $1

 A lawmaker criticized the government's proposed 2025 Hajj cost, saying the minimal reduction of only $1 falls short of public expectations.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
5
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED