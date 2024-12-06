KPK to Auction Properties, Vehicles, and Luxury Goods Seized from Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is set to auction off properties, vehicles, jewelry, and luxury items seized from convicted tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo during the International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration next week.

Rafael, sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and money laundering, resigned from his post at the Taxation Directorate General after the KPK launched an investigation against him last year.

The auction will feature an array of high-value assets, including:

Real Estate:

Two houses in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, worth a combined Rp 55.3 billion.

A house in Kembangan, West Jakarta, valued at Rp 19.2 billion.

Three apartment units in South Jakarta, worth Rp 1.3 billion, registered under the names of his wife and associates.

Another house in Meruya, West Jakarta, valued at Rp 3.3 billion.

Vehicles:

Five Toyota cars and a Volkswagen Caravelle with starting prices ranging from Rp 29 million to Rp 713.5 million.

A Triumph Speedmaster Bonneville motorcycle starting at Rp 390.5 million.

A 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide with an opening bid of Rp 187.5 million.

Luxury Goods:

31 designer handbags from brands like Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, and Ostrich, all verified for authenticity. The most expensive item, a grey Hermès bag, is priced at Rp 241 million.

A Brompton bicycle, with a starting bid of Rp 16 million.

A collection of high-value jewelry presented in individual containers.

Serious bidders must deposit up to Rp 9 billion, depending on the asset's value, to participate in the auction, KPK prosecutor Syarkiyah announced on Thursday.

“We only auction verified authentic items,” Syarkiyah said, emphasizing the KPK’s rigorous checks with experts to confirm the originality of the luxury items. “If any items are found to be counterfeit, they will be destroyed.”

From Tax Scandal to Conviction

Rafael’s downfall began with allegations of corruption and money laundering. Investigators revealed that he had accumulated billions of rupiah through a consulting firm that illegally assisted taxpayers in reducing their obligations -- an egregious conflict of interest given his role in the Tax Directorate.

Rafael was on the verge of a promotion to head a Jakarta tax office when the investigation began in March last year, sparked by public outrage over his family’s extravagant lifestyle. This scrutiny intensified after his son, Mario Dandy, brutally assaulted a teenager, causing severe injuries.

Mario is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for the assault and faces additional charges for alleged abuse of his underage girlfriend.

The Finance Ministry’s subsequent investigation into Rafael’s undeclared assets led to his dismissal and resignation. Prosecutors later implicated Rafael’s wife, Ernie Meike Torondek, as an active participant in his illicit activities, though she has not been formally charged.

