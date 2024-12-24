KPK to End Investigation into Ex-East Kalimantan Governor Awang Faroek Ishak After His Passing

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will issue a Letter of Termination of Investigation (SP3) for Awang Faroek Ishak, the former Governor of East Kalimantan, who passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday.

The KPK had been investigating alleged corruption related to mining business licenses (IUP) in East Kalimantan, with Awang named as one of the suspects. The investigation began on Sept. 19, during which Awang was also subjected to an international travel ban.

KPK Spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika confirmed that the SP3 would be issued once the death certificate is processed administratively.

"The KPK expresses its condolences on the passing of Mr. Awang Faroek Ishak. We hope that his family finds strength during this difficult time," he said.

Advertisement

In addition to Awang, two other individuals were named as suspects in the case, though their identities remain undisclosed. On Sept. 24, the KPK issued travel bans for three suspects, including Awang, identified by the initials AFI. KPK investigators also searched Awang’s residence as part of the investigation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: