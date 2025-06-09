KPK Uncovers Rp 700 Billion Hole in BRI’s Electronic Procurement

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) estimates that the state suffered a loss of Rp 700 billion ($43 million) in an alleged corruption case involving state-owned lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The case centers on suspected irregularities in the procurement of an electronic data capture (EDC) system worth Rp 2.1 trillion ($129 million) between 2020 and 2024. The system was intended to replace manual, paper-based processes with a computerized platform.

“Based on preliminary calculations, the state loss amounts to Rp 700 billion, or around 30 percent of the total procurement value,” KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo said in Jakarta.

He noted that the figure could increase as the investigation progresses.

KPK investigators recently raided BRI’s headquarters on Jalan Sudirman and another office on Jalan Gatot Subroto in Jakarta, seizing boxes of documents as evidence.

Former BRI Vice President Catur Budi Harto has been questioned as a witness in the case. The KPK has not yet named any suspects but has issued overseas travel bans against at least 13 individuals to ensure their availability for questioning.

