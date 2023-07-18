Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China

Muhammad Aulia
July 18, 2023 | 12:55 pm
SHARE
FILE - In this photo taken on May 27, 2015, a worker inspects nickel ores at the Sorowako mining site in East Luwu regency, South Sulawesi. (Mohammad Defrizal)
FILE - In this photo taken on May 27, 2015, a worker inspects nickel ores at the Sorowako mining site in East Luwu regency, South Sulawesi. (Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan revealed on Tuesday that he was informed by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) about the alleged smuggling of 5 million tons of nickel ores to China.

He claimed he had instructed the commission to intensify the investigation into the matter. The tipoff regarding the smuggling was forwarded to Luhut by KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri. 

"Mr. Firli has told me about allegations of the smuggling of 5 million tons of [unprocessed] nickel and I asked him to investigate the source [of the smuggling]. That won’t be a difficult thing to do," Luhut told reporters after a meeting at the KPK building in Jakarta.

Indonesia had imposed a ban on the export of unprocessed nickel ores since January 1, 2020, as part of its efforts to promote the domestic processing industry and enhance the added value of mining products. However, despite the ban, there have been reports of alleged smuggling of nickel ores from major mining sites in Sulawesi and North Maluku to China.

Advertisement

To tackle smuggling effectively, the government established a maritime task force. However, Luhut acknowledged the challenges posed by Indonesia's vast number of seaports, which allow smugglers to evade authorities and escape justice.

"Keep in mind that we are the world’s biggest archipelago. Too many ports can trigger smuggling,” he said. Indonesia has more than 110 ports big and small across the sprawling archipelago.

Nonetheless, Luhut said that by using ITC technology, the KPK could easily trace the sources of the illegal export of nickel ores to China.

A KPK official said last month there was a tipoff on the alleged smuggling of nickel ores from January 2020-June 2022 based on data from the Chinese customs office’s website.

The nickel ores allegedly came from major mining sites in Sulawesi and North Maluku, according to KPK’s regional coordination and supervision task force head Dian Patria.

Although smuggling is not typically within the purview of the KPK's investigation mandate, the commission can initiate inquiries into potential bribery involving state officials in connection with the case.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Court Orders Graft Trial against Johnny Plate to Proceed
News 2 hours ago

Court Orders Graft Trial against Johnny Plate to Proceed

 Prosecutors said the internet infrastructure graft scandal inflicted a loss of Rp 8 trillion ($533.7 million) on the state.
Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland
News 4 hours ago

Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland

 The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland.
Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years
Tech 5 hours ago

Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years

 The government implements an 11 percent value-added tax on the sales of "digital products" by technology companies to Indonesian consumers.
KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China
News 6 hours ago

KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China

 The KPK alleges the smuggling of nickel ores from January 2020-June 2022 based on data from the Chinese customs office’s website.
Luhut Calls World Bank's Logistics Performance Index Unfair
Business 6 hours ago

Luhut Calls World Bank's Logistics Performance Index Unfair

 Luhut says the World Bank LPI index lacks an apple-to-apple comparison as other economies do not have as many ports.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
1
4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
2
Cabinet Shake-Up Introduces New Communication Minister, Deputies
3
PTPP, Adhi Karya Win $540M Railway Project in Philippines
4
Indonesia Books Trade Surplus for 38 Months in a Row
5
Jokowi Urges Swift Resumption of Internet Project after Appointing New Minister
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED