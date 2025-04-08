KPK Vows to Be Objective After Anti-Graft Chief Joins Danantara

Jakarta. Anti-graft commission KPK denied Tuesday allegations of possible conflict of interest after its boss joined the sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

A few months ago, President Prabowo Subianto launched Danantara, which would consolidate the assets of Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and invest in the country’s strategic projects. Its assets under management are expected to top $900 billion. The presidential regulation on Danantara’s establishment stated that Prabowo could set up an oversight and accountability committee. KPK’s chief Setyo Budiyanto and Attorney General ST Burhanuddin are among those picked to be part of the committee.

KPK’s spokesman Tessa Mahardika Sugianto said that his boss joining the oversight committee would not disrupt the work done at the anti-corruption body. KPK vowed to remain professional and objective should Danantara get embroiled in a legal case.

“KPK will make sure that we will maintain our independence in law enforcement. … We will uphold transparency and accountability without any intervention,” Tessa said.

Setyo will not join the committee as an individual but will act on KPK’s behalf, according to Tessa. In other words, any input given by Setyo to Danantara will be a “decision made by the organization”.

Danantara’s oversight committee includes the Supreme Audit Board (BPK) head Isma Yatun, financial intelligence unit PPATK’s boss Ivan Yustiavandana, and State Development Finance Controller BPKP head Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, among others. National police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo also joins the committee.

