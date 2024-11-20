KPK Vows to Keep Pushing for Asset Forfeiture Bill Despite Setback in 2025 Legislation Priority List

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) continues to urge the House of Representatives (DPR) to prioritize the Asset Forfeiture Bill, as its passage would strengthen efforts in fighting corruption.

On Tuesday, the DPR and the government agreed to include 41 draft bills and revisions in the 2025 Priority National Legislation Program (Prolegnas). Among the bills included are the Tax Amnesty Bill, the Cybersecurity Bill, and a revision of the Labor Law. However, the Asset Forfeiture Bill, seen as a crucial tool in combating corruption, was not included on the priority list.

“KPK continues to push relevant institutions and officials to bring this bill to the legislative table, particularly the DPR,” said KPK Spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika on Wednesday.

Tessa emphasized that KPK’s commitment to advancing the Asset Forfeiture Bill remains unwavering, even with the upcoming leadership transition. The commission is confident that the new leadership will continue to push for the bill’s swift passage.

“This effort will not stop, whether under the current leadership or with the five new commissioners. We will ensure a smooth transition of mandate and follow up on necessary actions to keep this initiative going,” she added.

Tessa, who has a background in law enforcement, stressed the urgency of passing the bill. She emphasized that the commission will support any measures that benefit Indonesia, particularly those aimed at strengthening anti-corruption efforts.

“As long as it benefits the nation, KPK will continue to advocate for initiatives that facilitate the recovery of assets stolen by corrupt individuals,” she stated.

Anti-corruption advocate Hardjuno Wiwoho from Airlangga University has previously highlighted that the Asset Forfeiture Bill could accelerate the recovery of state losses from corruption, which total hundreds of trillions of rupiah. According to data from Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the state has recovered only a fraction of these losses through criminal proceedings.

