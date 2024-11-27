KPK Warns Against Vote-Buying as Indonesia’s Regional Elections Begin

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) called on candidates and campaign teams to avoid vote-buying practices, commonly known as "dawn raids," ahead of the 2024 regional elections on Wednesday. Despite this warning, allegations of money politics have surfaced in multiple regions.

Speaking at the KPK headquarters on Tuesday, spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika urged voters to choose leaders based on integrity and proven track records, rather than succumbing to money politics. “Accepting Rp 50,000 ($3.12) or Rp 100,000 may seem insignificant now, but the consequences will impact your community for the next five years,” he said.

This year’s elections will see over 200 million registered voters heading to the polls to elect regional leaders, with the process managed by more than 8 million election officials. The simultaneous elections are being held to appoint leaders in 545 regions where terms end between 2022 and 2025. These include 37 provinces, 415 regencies, and 93 cities.

Alleged Vote-Buying Reported in Several Regions

As the elections approach, reports of vote-buying have been documented across the country. In Jember, East Java, residents detained two individuals early Wednesday morning who were allegedly distributing 50 packages of sugar to influence votes. The suspects were handed over to the local election supervisory board (Bawaslu) for investigation. Evidence, including videos and photos, is being reviewed, according to Bawaslu Jember official Devi Aulia.

In Banda Aceh, a viral video showed a campaign team member distributing cash to villagers during the quiet period. Footage revealed the individual handing Rp 200,000 ($12.59) to each household, allegedly to secure votes for a mayoral candidate. The local election monitoring body confirmed the incident and has dispatched investigators to follow up.

In Batam, Riau Islands, two women were detained for distributing cash along with a voter list. Authorities seized several million rupiah in cash and recorded evidence of planned distributions targeting local residents. Bawaslu Batam is processing the case and gathering witness testimonies.

To ensure the elections run smoothly, Indonesia’s National Police, in coordination with the military (TNI) and community elements, has deployed 1,433,441 personnel nationwide. The joint task force is tasked with maintaining order across the country during the voting process, according to Police Public Relations Chief Inspector General Sandi Nugroho.

