KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect

The Jakarta Globe
December 8, 2024 | 6:55 pm
SHARE
Gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anungspeaks to journalists in Jakarta, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anungspeaks to journalists in Jakarta, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Former Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has secured over 50 percent of the vote in the November 27 Jakarta gubernatorial election, the General Election Commission (KPU) announced on Sunday.

The official results confirm that Pramono avoided a runoff against his closest rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, who was backed by seven incumbent political parties.

However, Wahyu Dinata, chairman of the Jakarta branch of the KPU, clarified that the announcement does not certify Pramono’s victory. Final certification must wait until any election disputes are resolved by the Constitutional Court.

“The new governor and vice governor will be inaugurated after the next phase of the election process, depending on whether there are lawsuits filed with the Constitutional Court,” Wahyu said.

Advertisement

Pramono, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) nominee, received 2.18 million votes, surpassing the 50 percent threshold by 2,925 votes to secure an outright win. He clinched 50.07 percent of the vote.

Ridwan Kamil, his closest competitor, garnered 1.71 million votes, while independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun finished in third place with 459,230 votes.

Ridwan’s campaign team has raised objections to the results in several electoral districts. If they can successfully contest and overturn a few thousand votes, they could force a runoff election.

Tags:
#Elections #Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
News 8 hours ago

KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect

 Pramono received 2.18 million votes, surpassing the 50 percent threshold by 2,925 votes to secure an outright win.
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
News 12 hours ago

Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family

 Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition.
Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party
News 13 hours ago

Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party

 Speculation about Jokowi's next political move has intensified since PDI-P recently confirmed that he is no longer part of the party.
War Monitor Says Assad Fled Syria Ahead of Rebels Entering Capital
News 16 hours ago

War Monitor Says Assad Fled Syria Ahead of Rebels Entering Capital

 The fall of Damascus would leave government forces in control of only two of the 14 provincial capitals: Latakia and Tartus.
Andra Soni Declared Winner in Banten Gubernatorial Election
News Dec 7, 2024 | 9:52 pm

Andra Soni Declared Winner in Banten Gubernatorial Election

 The outcome marks an end to decades-long domination by Ratu Atut Chosiyah’s extended family who has led Banten since the mid-2000s.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
Jokowi’s Next Move: Golkar and Gerindra Compete for Former President’s Allegiance
4
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
5
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED