KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect

Jakarta. Former Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has secured over 50 percent of the vote in the November 27 Jakarta gubernatorial election, the General Election Commission (KPU) announced on Sunday.

The official results confirm that Pramono avoided a runoff against his closest rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, who was backed by seven incumbent political parties.

However, Wahyu Dinata, chairman of the Jakarta branch of the KPU, clarified that the announcement does not certify Pramono’s victory. Final certification must wait until any election disputes are resolved by the Constitutional Court.

“The new governor and vice governor will be inaugurated after the next phase of the election process, depending on whether there are lawsuits filed with the Constitutional Court,” Wahyu said.

Pramono, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) nominee, received 2.18 million votes, surpassing the 50 percent threshold by 2,925 votes to secure an outright win. He clinched 50.07 percent of the vote.

Ridwan Kamil, his closest competitor, garnered 1.71 million votes, while independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun finished in third place with 459,230 votes.

Ridwan’s campaign team has raised objections to the results in several electoral districts. If they can successfully contest and overturn a few thousand votes, they could force a runoff election.

