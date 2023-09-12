Tuesday, September 12, 2023
KPU Says No Violations Committed as Ganjar Appears in Televised Muslim Prayer Call

September 12, 2023 | 1:09 pm
Ganjar Pranowo (Antara photo)
Ganjar Pranowo (Antara photo)

Makassar. The General Election Commission (KPU) has confirmed that no action will be taken against presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, who recently appeared in a televised advertisement while preparing to perform a prayer, a move criticized by some as a demonstration of "identity politics."

The video accompanies the Muslim call to prayer, known as the Adhan, which is commonly broadcast by Indonesian television networks, particularly at dawn and sundown.

However, since Ganjar has not yet officially registered as a candidate with the KPU, he cannot be charged with engaging in early political campaigning, KPU Commissioner Idham Holik told reporters in Makassar on Monday evening.

"We do not have presidential and vice-presidential candidates because the registration process has not yet opened," Idham explained. "Likewise, we have not entered the campaign season, which commences on November 28."

Advertisement

Even if the content of the video advertisement is deemed unethical, it falls outside the purview of the KPU to make such a judgment.

"Concerning the content of the video, which has sparked extensive media coverage and public debates, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission and is governed by broadcasting laws," Idham added.

Ganjar, the early frontrunner in various polls for the February 2024 presidential election, has been nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

The former Central Java governor has approximately five weeks to select a running mate before the registration period opens on October 19.

#Politics
