KPU to Announce Winning Governors on Dec. 15

Jakarta. The General Election Commission (KPU) will announce the results of the recent regional elections no later than mid-December.

Indonesians across the archipelago cast their votes for the next governors, regents, and mayors on Wednesday. Although pollsters have unveiled their quick count tally, the people will have to wait for the official results.

According to KPU's acting head Mochammad Affifudin, the commission will spend the next two weeks to do a recap of the votes. They will start counting the votes at the sub-district level before going to the district/city level and eventually the province level.

"We will announce the results [for the gubernatorial election] on Dec. 15," Affifudin told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

KPU will also reveal the winning mayor and regent candidates no later than Dec. 12.

North Sumatra also becomes the province that has to do the most follow-up elections.

A follow-up election refers to when a region has to postpone the vote-casting due to natural disasters, among others. Areas in the province have been struggling with floods and landslides. As many as 110 polling stations across North Sumatran regencies and cities, including Deli Serdang and Nias Induk, have to hold these follow-up elections, which will take place within the next 10 days.

Nias Induk has to hold their election at a later time due to problems surrounding the election logistics, including damaged ballot paper. A police investigation is currently underway.

KPU also has to redo the vote-casting in several polling stations, including two in West Java, one in Central Kalimantan, and another in West Kalimantan. But the number of redo elections has drastically dropped compared to the previous regional elections, KPU claimed.

