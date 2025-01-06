KPU to Declare Pramono Anung as Next Jakarta Governor on Thursday

Roy Adriansyah, Antara
January 6, 2025 | 8:15 am
SHARE
Jakarta governor candidate Pramono Anung (right) and his running mate Rano Karno (left) hug in a supporters' event in Jakarta on Dec. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Reno Esnir)
Jakarta governor candidate Pramono Anung (right) and his running mate Rano Karno (left) hug in a supporters' event in Jakarta on Dec. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Reno Esnir)

Jakarta. The General Election Commission or KPU will officially declare governor candidate Pramono Anung and his ticket mate Rano Karno as the winners of the Jakarta election this Thursday.

Pramono was the cabinet secretary to Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Rano Karno first gained public recognition after starring in the 1970s film "Si Doel Anak Betawi", but later decided to enter politics. The pair managed to secure 2.18 million votes, surpassing their rivals Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (nearly 1.72 million votes) and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana (459,230 votes).

"We will officially announce [the election winners] on Thursday. We have also sent the invitations to all election participants and their political party representatives," Fahmi Zikrillah, a senior official of the Jakarta branch of the KPU, recently said.

KPU had previously confirmed Pramono Anung's victory last month. However, the official announcement has to wait until the Constitutional Court declares that there are no disputes against the results.

The Pramono Anung-Rano Karno pair got endorsed by Ex-President Megawati Soekarnoputri's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). They also got the backing of the Hanura party. The pair are scheduled to take their oath of office on Feb. 7.

Their rivals -- Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Ex-Agriculture Minister Suswono -- got the support of a large political alliance: the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus. This giant coalition made up 83.5 percent of the valid votes for the Jakarta legislators.

Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana was an independent pair. In other words, they competed in the election without being backed by a political party but had collected enough signatures from Jakartans who supported them.

Jakarta is Indonesia's capital and most modern city. The government plans to make Nusantara, a city in East Kalimantan that it is building from scratch, as the country's new capital. President Prabowo Subianto has yet to sign the decree that would make the capital relocation official.

Tags:
#Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry
News 17 minutes ago

HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry

 The Health Ministry confirms Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been in Indonesia for years and is not deadly.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business 45 minutes ago

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.
Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit

 Sri Mulyani praised the figure as "impressive," noting that it significantly outperformed earlier government projections.
Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025

 Trade Minister Budi Santoso says that the government will gradually increase the export target to accomodate Prabowo's 8-percent dream.
Afghans Arrive in Philippines to Complete Visa Processing for Resettlement in US
News 3 hours ago

Afghans Arrive in Philippines to Complete Visa Processing for Resettlement in US

 The Afghan nationals seeking resettlement primarily worked for the US government in Afghanistan.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
3
Residents Warned as Mount Merapi Erupts with 17 Lava Flows
4
Historic, Budget-Heavy Free Meal Program to Launch Monday
5
Malaysia Turns Away 2 Boats with Nearly 300 Rohingya Refugees
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED