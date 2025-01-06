KPU to Declare Pramono Anung as Next Jakarta Governor on Thursday

Jakarta. The General Election Commission or KPU will officially declare governor candidate Pramono Anung and his ticket mate Rano Karno as the winners of the Jakarta election this Thursday.

Pramono was the cabinet secretary to Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Rano Karno first gained public recognition after starring in the 1970s film "Si Doel Anak Betawi", but later decided to enter politics. The pair managed to secure 2.18 million votes, surpassing their rivals Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (nearly 1.72 million votes) and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana (459,230 votes).

"We will officially announce [the election winners] on Thursday. We have also sent the invitations to all election participants and their political party representatives," Fahmi Zikrillah, a senior official of the Jakarta branch of the KPU, recently said.

KPU had previously confirmed Pramono Anung's victory last month. However, the official announcement has to wait until the Constitutional Court declares that there are no disputes against the results.

The Pramono Anung-Rano Karno pair got endorsed by Ex-President Megawati Soekarnoputri's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). They also got the backing of the Hanura party. The pair are scheduled to take their oath of office on Feb. 7.

Their rivals -- Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Ex-Agriculture Minister Suswono -- got the support of a large political alliance: the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus. This giant coalition made up 83.5 percent of the valid votes for the Jakarta legislators.

Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana was an independent pair. In other words, they competed in the election without being backed by a political party but had collected enough signatures from Jakartans who supported them.

Jakarta is Indonesia's capital and most modern city. The government plans to make Nusantara, a city in East Kalimantan that it is building from scratch, as the country's new capital. President Prabowo Subianto has yet to sign the decree that would make the capital relocation official.

